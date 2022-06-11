Pre-Snap Reads 6/11: Shaun Alexander doesn’t want Seahawks to trade for Baker Mayfield

#np Girl by Standing on the Corner

Seahawks News

QB Rankings: 8 tiers of starters, based on how they will do next season

Seaside Bonus: How bad of a situation are the Seahawks in compared to the rest of the league?

On Road to Recovery, Chris Carson Helping New Seahawks Teammate Get Acclimated - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While awaiting news on whether or not he will be cleared to play in 2022, Carson has been building chemistry with new teammates off the field through a partnership with USAA.

QB Competition & Other Takeaways From Pete Carroll Following Seahawks Minicamp

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s press conference following the final day of minicamp.

Why the Seahawks don’t need to upgrade at quarterback « Seahawks Draft Blog

Is this the fastest Seahawks team like Carroll says? Huard is buying that - Seattle Sports

Pete Carroll called the 2022 Seahawks the fastest team he's had in Seattle. Brock Huard explains why Carroll may be right about that.

Heaps: How Cooper Kupp's big extension impacts Seahawks' DK Metcalf - Seattle Sports

The Rams' new deal with WR Cooper Kupp will have a big impact on the Seahawks and WR DK Metcalf, Jake Heaps said Thursday.

PFF ranks Seahawks running back unit No. 13 in the league

The Seahawks have maintained a strong running game throughout Pete Carroll’s tenure, despite rotating through several different No. 1 backs through the years. From Marshawn Lynch to Rashaad Penny, this has been a priority and most of the time they’ve kept a quality rushing attack together.

Shaun Alexander doesn’t want Seahawks to trade for Baker Mayfield

If the 2022 NFL season were to start today, the Seahawks would roll into their Monday night matchup with the Broncos having Drew Lock and Geno Smith on the gameday roster at quarterback.

Analysis: As Seahawks near break before training camp, here are six thoughts from minicamp

Right tackle, which began the offseason as a two-man battle between third-round pick Abraham Lucas and second-year player Jake Curhan, became a three-man race when 2020 sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe, who had been playing almost solely on the left side, was thrown in the mix. Stone has really improved with time,” Carroll said. You can’t tell (who is ahead) right now, those guys all did a nice job.

NFC West News

NFC QB Rankings: Rams Stafford Among Elite? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After winning the Super Bowl, does Matthew Stafford start 2022 among the quarterback elite?

Les Snead and Sean McVay find success with unheralded gems - Turf Show Times

LA Rams make news for big deals, but they have proven to develop sleepers.

Defensive Calls: Hello Budda? - Revenge of the Birds

Budda Baker recently said that he wanted to attend OTAs because showing up for the team is he was brought up to do —- and that he wanted to help the younger players learn their assignments so that they could come to training camp dialed in.

How the Cardinals can make life without DeAndre Hopkins easier for Kyler Murray - The Athletic

Murray's physical limitations and coach Kliff Kingsbury's lack of adjustments both contributed to offensive regression last season.

Arizona Cardinals A.J. Green Shares Thoughts on 2021 Season, Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green discussed what went right and wrong in his 2021 season and what the future holds with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Jauan Jennings is Primed for a Breakout Season for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jauan Jennings has made a noticeable impact for the 49ers during OTAs.

49ers News: Is Kyle Shanahan a top ten coach in the NFL? - Niners Nation

Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus says Kyle Shanahan isn’t a top ten NFL head coach

49ers news: The 49ers have told Deebo Samuel they’re not going to use him as a running back - Niners Nation

Cooper Kupp is the latest WR to receive a new deal

Charvarius Ward has sky-high Trey Lance expectations, cites Patrick Mahomes

Charvarius Ward may be new to the Bay Area, but he already has great expectations for second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Around The NFL

Bears OTAs: Matt Eberflus’ message, Justin Fields’ footwork and Teven Jenkins’ demotion - The Athletic

After the Bears concluded voluntary OTAs this week, we dig into Fields' progress with his footwork and Jenkins working with the backups.

Bears RB David Montgomery enters contract season with opportunity for breakout year - Chicago Bears- ESPN

After a solid first three seasons, Montgomery will look to improve for a second contract from Chicago or as a free agent with another team.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts’ chief personnel executive, the team announced.

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Hunter Renfrow to $32M extension - National Football Post

The Las Vegas Raiders continued their offseason spending spree, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million contract extension for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Video of Justin Fields taking batting practice at Wrigley Field goes viral

A video of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields taking batting practice at Wrigley Field is going viral this week.

Tony Pollard eager to get more playing time, perhaps at slot receiver

With his $18.2 million cap number this season, Ezekiel Elliott is an enormous investment for the Cowboys, one who’s guaranteed to be their starting running back. But when backup Tony Pollard takes the field, the Cowboys don’t lose anything.

After record-setting year, Cowboys' All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs wants to 'stack my success'

Trevon Diggs questioned the question.