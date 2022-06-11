The Social Club: Remembering our favorite Seahawks road wins

Welcome to this week’s Social Club, where we ask the Twitterverse questions about the Seattle Seahawks and then the best answers get published here!

The theme for this week is favorite road wins. I made it very clear that this had to be a true road game, so the 50-17 thumping against the Buffalo Bills in Toronto didn’t count, neither does the trip to London to play the Oakland Raiders, and obviously the Super Bowl win was neutral site. Going into the other team’s building, especially if it’s a notoriously hostile and difficult place to play, is one of the great feelings in competitive sport.

If nothing else, the Pete Carroll era has produced a lot of phenomenal road wins that weren’t exactly plentiful under Mike Holmgren. Many of the answers were within the Carroll era, but a couple of responses from the Holmgren and Chuck Knox eras did sneak in. I’m personally partial to the 2012 road win over the Chicago Bears, which essentially was the difference between Seattle making and missing the playoffs in a year where 10-6 wasn’t good enough. That was Russell Wilson’s true emergence as a superstar, and that kickstarted the run of blowout victories that announced the Seahawks’ arrival as a true contender.

Now let’s look at your answers!

1990: Dave Krieg throws a 25-yard touchdown pass to Paul Skansi as time expires, after whirling from what appears to be an eighth sack by Derrick Thomas, as the Seahawks beat the Chiefs 17-16 in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/EqDHQnaDAS — Austin City No Limit (@AUSTINPOKERGUY1) June 8, 2022

2010 in Chicago. Seahawks beat a superior team, on the road, at 10 AM simply because they wanted it more. They drug a team into a streetfight and won. That hadn't happened since the Mudbone days.



And it let all of us know Pete and these Seahawks were gonna be different — Ryan Davis (@RyanDavisAdam) June 8, 2022

Thanksgiving 2014 over the 49ers. — Robbie Anselmo (@ranselmo71) June 8, 2022

2011 vs. NY Giants. Browner 94 yard INT to seal it. First big east coast win in a while and first time I felt change in direction of the franchise was coming — Jeff Chris from Indiana (@Bloom_City) June 8, 2022

42-0 in Philadelphia in the Holmgren Super Bowl year I think was pretty good — Joe Miller (@spuuky_) June 8, 2022

Two way tie between the Wildcard win over Washington in 2012 and the Sunday Night Football game against New England in 2016. — Chillin in the SF6 Waiting Room (@ThaDeezo) June 8, 2022

comeback against the Bears felt like the ultimate turning point with this team and probably one of my fav games of the RW era. That pass and catch to Sydney Rice was primo. — Br@ndo (@brandoelk) June 8, 2022

2005 at St. Louis. I was there, in the last row of the dome. Had a perfect angle to see them muff a punt to seal the win. Hawks had lost four straight to STL, so that win felt good. — Alan Hoffmann, Professional English Teacher (@AlanHoffmann) June 8, 2022

SNF @ NE, 2016



Mostly because I find it hilarious Gronk fist-pumped thinking he got drew a PI on Kam, then saw the Ref signal Incomplete. https://t.co/eJRFMRSXuI — 2uemtim (@qmtablit) June 8, 2022

There's an objective answer to this question: https://t.co/7rUkK1PKCP — Kyle Sherwood (@BigWoodWSU) June 8, 2022

So many good ones.



I still love the Houston game with @RSherman_25 pick-6 losing his shoe in the process. https://t.co/pl3BESL6e8 — Richy Ray (@RichyRay253) June 8, 2022

Gotta be vs Bears 2012 in OT. That’s when the rest of the world saw what Russell Wilson was all about. — Chuck Turtleman (@BeTheCatfish) June 8, 2022

1983 Wild Card @ Miami!!https://t.co/fArR1bC45Y — Brian Wallace (@brianwallace44) June 8, 2022

Seahawks @ Niners 2019 is one of the greatest games ever played. If that was a playoff game people would’ve lost their minds, at least it was in primetime.



The game against Carolina in 2018 was also a great one.



The Blair Walsh game also deserves to be mentioned — PCJS Joint Account (@alwayscompetin) June 8, 2022

2014-2015 DesertQuake game in AZ where Russ went off.



1990 @ Arrowhead when Derrick Thomas set the sack record and Krieg escaped to hit Paul Skansi for the game winner — Corky Kneivel (@CorkyKneivel) June 8, 2022

2016 @ NE is one of my favorite games of the entire Carroll era. Great game full of fun plays and like all the Carroll/Belichick matchups, it comes down to the last play. — I'm tired. (@jochely3) June 8, 2022

2019 @ Niners for obvious reasons pic.twitter.com/J47IZtCCnr — GOOD VIBES ONLY (@EthanLudlam) June 8, 2022

I'll mention one that hasn't been brought up a whole lot - their 43-37 win over the Raiders in the last week of the 1988 season to win the division. Krieg with 410 yards and 4 TDs. Still wish I had that on tape. — John Becerra Jr (@jfbjr_1) June 8, 2022

I was one of probably 3 Hawk fans there when Emmitt Smith broke the rushing record against the Seahawks in Irving....and the SEAHAWKS WON THE GAME! — michael (@DalesKid1967) June 8, 2022

I went to the Lofa Tatupu 3 INT game at Philly where I had SRO seats with a lot of fun Iggles fans. It was a great time and a memorable win. — J. Derek Bondurant (@j_derekb) June 8, 2022

2013 shutting out the Giants 23-0 on 5 Eli picks. Watched it with my old man and we both said before the game we wanted to see Eli get torched. The boys delivered — Nicky Owen (@OwenNicky) June 9, 2022

Good memories. Now it’s time for the comments section to provide more!