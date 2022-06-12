Pre-Snap Reads 6/12: Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity in Seattle

Seahawks News

There was no more exciting running back in college football last season than Ken Walker III

Seaside Joe 1193: How Walker ran through Nebraska and Western Kentucky to enter the Heisman race

Crediting Normal Offseason, Pete Carroll 'Jacked' About Potential of Seahawks' Rookie Class - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Even with a handful of rookies dogged by minor nagging injuries, Carroll and his staff got a lengthy look at several players from Seattle's latest draft class and the excitement surrounding the group heading towards camp couldn't be more palpable.

PHOTOS: Eye On The Hawks - Seahawks Minicamp

Go behind the scenes with team photographer Rod Mar as he shares moments from throughout Seahawks Minicamp, taking place June 7-9, 2022 at Renton's Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

Seahawks Breakdown: What the hurdles to DK Metcalf extension are - Seattle Sports

The first sign of trouble in an expected Seahawks extension with star WR DK Metcalf appeared this week. Stacy Rost breaks down the situation.

Friday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett Gives Back To Hometown Tulsa Youth

ICYMI: Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett brought 12 teens from Tulsa to Seattle for a job shadow program through his Light It Up foundation. Good afternoon, 12s. Here's a look at what's out there today - Friday, June 10 - about your Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

LB Zaven Collins’ defensive role in 2022 still undetermined

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that last year’s first-round draft pick, linebacker Zaven Collins can be a prominent part of their defense in 2022. Drafted to become the team’s defensive quarterback and the one calling plays at inside linebacker, after a rocky rookie season, he is unsure what exactly his role will be in 2022.

Rams News: Who is your all-time favorite ‘good, but not great’ Ram? - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links 6/11/22

Rams Backup QBs Get 'Valuable' Reps During Stafford Hiatus - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Los Angeles Rams' starting quarterback continues to heal, the backup quarterbacks are starting offseason training with big reps.

Is Cornerback the Strongest it’s Been for the 49ers? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There is a case to be made that the cornerbacks of the 49ers are the best they've had since Kyle Shanahan became head coach.

49ers cancel remainder of offseason program, will reconvene for training camp | 49ers Webzone

The San Francisco 49ers have officially canceled the remainder of the team's offseason program, making Wednesday the last time players gather on the Santa Clara practice field until training camp at the end of July.

PFF ranks 49ers receiving corps among NFL’s elite

It’s hard to step into a better situation than the one Trey Lance will enter when he becomes the 49ers’ starting quarterback. While there’ll be some questions to answer along the offensive line, his receiving corps might be one of the NFL’s best.

Around The NFL

Giants OC Mike Kafka on Andy Reid’s influence, Daniel Jones’ potential and more - The Athletic

Mike Kafka spent the past four seasons in Kansas City and takes on role of offensive coordinator for the first time with the Giants.

Are QBs Sam Darnold, Matt Corral good enough or do Carolina Panthers need Baker Mayfield? - Carolina Panthers- ESPN

Mandatory minicamp might help the Panthers decide whether Darnold or rookie Corral can get it done, or if they need veteran competition from Mayfield.

Kyle Pitts transitions from promising rookie to focal point of Atlanta Falcons' offense - Atlanta Falcons Blog- ESPN

Pitts believes he has matured and will play faster in his second year as his comfort level and familiarity with Arthur Smith's offense grows.

Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes - ProFootballTalk

The first episode of It Needed To Be Said features Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and agent Drew Rosenhaus saying plenty of things about his departure from the Chiefs. Hill also says a few things about his new quarterback, and about his former one.

Lions DT John Penisini announces retirement - National Football Post

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Penisini announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday.

Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa? Tyreek Hill said he'd pick Tua 'accuracy-wise'

Tyreek Hill's defense of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continued this week when the receiver compared Tagovailoa to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

WATCH: Joe Burrow makes a group of young Bengals fans’ day after practice

Well, this is pretty cool.

Eagles Observations: Why nothing is wrong with Shane Steichen calling plays

A current Eagle who might be able to beat Devin Allen in a 100, an interesting comment Dick Vermeil made about Irving Fryar and why you shouldn't have any problem with Shane Steichen calling plays.