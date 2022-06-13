Pre-Snap Reads 6/13: Rashaad Penny looking to build off strong finish to last season

#np 40 Anos de Bossa Nova by Rosa Passos Canta Antônio Carlos Jobim

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 schedule: December - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1194: A Bobby, a Robbie, and a Bono

Seahawks' Pete Carroll Chides Rookies’ Conditioning, Stresses Importance of Six-Week Moratorium - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

At his final press conference to close out Seattle's offseason program, Carroll stressed the importance of the team's incoming rookie class taking their conditioning seriously over the break to be ready for the rigors of their first training camp.

Rashaad Penny Driven to Build Off Dazzling Finish, Anchor Rebuilt Seahawks Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In excellent shape with the courtesy of a normal, healthy offseason program for the first time in three years, Penny looks forward to shouldering the load in Seattle's backfield and showing the world his impressive stretch of play last year wasn't a flash in the pan.

Report: Seahawks focused on 1 goal with DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly remain focused on trying to sign DK Metcalf to a contract extension despite trade rumors

NFC West News

Slightly Attacked: Rams' Wide Receivers Snubbed in PFF Rankings - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Wide receiver has been a strength of the Los Angeles Rams’ roster under Sean McVay and should be again in 2022

Why the 49ers Believe So Strongly in Talanoa Hufanga - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers believe so strongly in safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Report reveals how 49ers' coaches view Trey Lance

Trey Lance has reportedly impressed the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff this offseason and is under the impression he will start

2022 a big year for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

The 2022 season could mark a turning point in the career of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Cardinals’ offseason ranked nearly last in NFL

Arizona Cardinals fans have been a little frustrated at the approach the team has taken this offseason. They did not go out and make any big moves in free agency to add players they didn’t already have, focusing instead on re-signing most of the players who were contributors to their 11-win season in 2021.

Around The NFL

Derek Carr on the Raiders’ new offense, Davante Adams and feeling free - The Athletic

After the off-the-field challenges in 2021, Carr said, "it’s been a lot of fun for me to come to work and just play football."

Fewer voices in Zach Wilson's ear should be good thing for New York Jets - New York Jets- ESPN

The Jets opted for a streamlined approach to the QB room surrounding Wilson, which means he should be getting more concise messages from coaches.

Mac Jones' deep throws show potential for a more explosive Patriots attack - New England Patriots- ESPN

A 50-yard drop-in-the-bucket throw to Tre Nixon was among the signs this spring that Jones will take a more aggressive approach in Year 2.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I’m open to anything just being on the field'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring different roles to get on the field instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.

Doug Pederson scraps mandatory minicamp for most veteran players - ProFootballTalk

A year after the Jacksonville kicker got kicked in the leg, most veteran players may now be singing, Ain’t That a Kick in the Head?

4 quotes from Week 3 of Chargers OTAs that stood out

The Chargers continued their voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) this past Tuesday, which was then followed by media availability where three players and one coach spoke.

HC Mike Tomlin on Steelers culture: ‘It’s important I give you the answers to the test’

If you have ever wondered why so many players praise Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as a leader of men, the video below courtesy of the team’s site should offer some insight.