Pre-Snap Reads 6/14: Should Seahawks look at acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo?

Seahawks News

Woolen Mammoth? This rookie star at Seahawks OTAs almost never made the transition to defense

Seaside Bonus: Whether it's the Senior Bowl, the Combine, or OTAs, Tariq Woolen can't stop winning this year

Analysis: Seahawks Poised to Feature Tight Ends, 12 Personnel in 2022 Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The 2022 Seahawks offense will feature multiple talented tight ends. Indeed, the position impressed Seattle's coaches and players after this year's minicamp. Matty F. Brown looks at the tight ends on the roster while exploring the idea of the Seahawks running a lot of 12 personnel and two-tight end sets with play caller Shane Waldron.

High Potential, High Risk? Seahawks' Cornerback Group Offers Intrigue, Plenty of Questions - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

On paper, Seattle has accumulated a fascinating blend of veterans and rookies at the cornerback position. But questions persist about whether or not they have long-term starters on the roster rolling into 2022.

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Review: Outside Linebacker/EDGE - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Hoping for dramatic improvements after finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks, quarterback pressures, and pressure rate, Seattle aggressively pursued young, athletic edge defenders who should fit a new defensive scheme better than their predecessors.

Monday Round-Up: DK Metcalf Ranked As Top-15 Player From 2019 Draft

NFL.com revisits the 2019 draft, and ranks Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf as one of the best.

Some thoughts on the Jimmy Garoppolo to Seattle talk « Seahawks Draft Blog

ESPN’s Louis Riddick threw out an idea recently that I thought might get more traction this off-season. Jimmy Garoppolo in Seattle.

Huard: Should Seahawks go after 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo? - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard and Mike Salk discussed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick saying 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo could be the right fit for the 2022 Seahawks.

Heaps: Seahawks TE Noah Fant most intriguing player after minicamp - Seattle Sports

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll raved about Noah Frant after minicamp, and Jake Heaps is somebody else who has his eye on the talented tight end.

NFC West News

Money Talks: LA Rams Big Re-Signings Actually Saved Team Money - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Critics against the Rams' all-or-nothing roster approach have been dealt another blow.

‘He’s different’: Inside Rams’ Ernest Jones’ journey toward NFL’s next great linebacker - The Athletic

"I think he's a very special player, and he has a chance to be really, really good," Bobby Wagner said about Rams LB Ernest Jones.

Rams news: The Jeff Fisher era vs the Sean McVay era - Turf Show Times

McVay now has had as many opportunities as what Jeff Fisher had with the Rams

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Reportedly Attending Mandatory Minicamp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Kyler Murray is present for physicals the day before the start of mandatory minicamp, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.

Why 2022 Will be the Year Jimmie Ward Finally Makes the Pro Bowl - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why 2022 will be the year San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward gets Pro Bowl recognition.

49ers News: Three teams wanted Frank Gore last season - Niners Nation

Former 49ers RB Frank Gore says three teams wanted him to play last season

49ers trade rumors: 4 questions to determine whether the Panthers are a realistic suitor for Jimmy Garoppolo? - Niners Nation

Billy Marshall from Cat Scratch Reader helps us out

Trey Lance sticking around at 49ers facility after mandatory workouts

The mandatory portion of the 49ers’ offseason program is over, but second-year quarterback Trey Lance isn’t taking that as a cue to leave the facility. According to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan, Lance will stick around the facility to get more work in ahead of training camp.

Around The NFL

Video: Russell Wilson was heckled before giving commencement speech

Russell Wilson accepted an honorary degree and delivered a heartfelt commencement speech at Dartmouth College’s graduation over the weekend. While the event was a joyous one, the star quarterback still could not totally escape the most infamous moment of his NFL career.

Why Matt Ryan’s Colts offseason reminds some of Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning - The Athletic

No one’s looking back. No one’s lamenting what went wrong. It’s not a stretch to say Ryan has reinvigorated the Colts.

NFL minicamp storylines include how QBs Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz look with new teams

Among things to watch in minicamps are potential holdouts, position battles and how players like Wilson, Watson and Wentz sync up with their new teammates.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson back with Baltimore Ravens for first time this offseason

Lamar Jackson's return comes a day before the Ravens' three-day mandatory minicamp begins. Jackson, a former league MVP, is entering the fifth-year option season on his rookie deal.

What we learned about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-catchers, Tom Brady at minicamp - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Blog- ESPN

Brady has high expectations for free-agent receiver Russell Gage and says he won't pressure tight end Rob Gronkowski to return.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 13

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe announced he underwent his second hip surgery this year.

State of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings: Can Kevin O'Connell get more out of Kirk Cousins?

Will first-time head coach Kevin O'Connell coax better play out of veteran QB Kirk Cousins in Minnesota? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Vikings in 2022.

Giants OC Mike Kafka wants QB Daniel Jones, WRs to have more 'flexibility' on offense

After struggling on offense the past two seasons, the Giants imported offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka to help jumpstart the operation.

Nathaniel Hackett isn't concerned about Russell Wilson's travel schedule keeping him from learning offense - ProFootballTalk

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been fully engaged in the offseason program in Denver, is fully engaged in other things when it’s not time to show up for work. Does coach Nathaniel Hackett have any concern about Wilson’s ability to balance his work life and his very active non-work life?

Report: Free agent DE Carlos Dunlap visiting Panthers - National Football Post

Free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap visited the Carolina Panthers on Monday, ESPN reported.

Video: Weatherman goes viral after taking shot at Dallas Cowboys

A weatherman went viral on Monday after taking a shot at the Dallas Cowboys while giving a weather report.

Why the Jaguars think playing No. 1 pick Travon Walker at linebacker is best for him

First, the Jacksonville Jaguars made an unconventional selection with the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Now they're asking the player they picked to switch positions before his first NFL game.

If only lawmakers pushing vile trans sports bills had the courage of the kids they're trying to ban

There are roughly 11.8 million people living in Ohio, including about 2.6 million under the age of 18.

The NFL’s best quarterbacks against every type of coverage

Complexity of coverage has expanded exponentially throughout the NFL’s history, and specifically in the NFL’s recent history.