Richard Sherman has a new job, and yet has not shut the door on playing in the NFL.

The future Hall of Fame corner who was drafted by and starred for the Seattle Seahawks will join the Amazon Prime team for your Thursday Night Football coverage.

495 Tackles

37 INTs

5x Pro Bowler

5x All-Pro

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion.



And now he’s on our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo. Welcome, @RSherman_25! #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/jy90HGwVJo — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 14, 2022

Sherman, graduate from Stanford, who has always been intelligent and has given thought to future careers such as NFLPA president, is excited to begin commentating but does not believe this signals the end of his days on the field.

“No, I am still leaving that door open as long as I can.”@RSherman_25 on if he is done playing.@wyche89 | @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/isPn69K0or — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 14, 2022

He is, however, 34 years old and has suffered multiple significant injuries throughout his career.

Sherman has what it takes to be great here. He’s funny, super smart, and if Amazon knows what they’re doing at any level, will encourage him to tap into some of the brashness that made him one of the league’s most famous interviews.

Think his responses to Skip Bayless and Erin Andrews, though perhaps he’ll be asked to find a slightly more diplomatic touch.

Hopefully just a little bit.