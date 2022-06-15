Pre-Snap Reads 6/15: Sean Desai, Karl Scott excited to coach Jamal Adams

Seahawks News

Dos and Don'ts of DK Metcalf - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1196: What you should realize about Metcalf's situation before jumping to conclusions about AAV or negotiations

Seahawks Assistants Sean Desai, Karl Scott Excited For Chance to Coach 'Unique' Jamal Adams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Under the previous coaching regime, the Seahawks couldn't find the best recipe for unlocking Adams' immense potential. Enter in Desai and Scott, two passionate young coaches aiming to coax the very best out of the All-Pro safety.

Seahawks need Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs as key voices in defensive reset - The Athletic

Defensive assistants Karl Scott and Sean Desai said they will rely on the two safeties to communicate with and direct the on-field unit.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Quandre Diggs ranked No. 6 NFL coverage safety via Pro Football Focus

PFF’s Sam Monson ranks Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs as one of the best.

NEW: Radio appearance on 710 Seattle Sports « Seahawks Draft Blog

Earlier today I was invited onto the Jake & Stacy show (Curtis Rogers was filling in for Stacy). We talked about Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, D.K. Metcalf and more.

Why Carroll comparing Mafe to Seahawks legend Avril is 'a big deal' - Seattle Sports

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll called rookie Boye Mafe "the closest looking fit" to Cliff Avril he's seen. Jake & Stacy react to Carroll's praise.

Bumpus: If Seahawks feel they're a QB away, get Garoppolo, not Mayfield - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks do add another QB, Michael Bumpus thinks Jimmy Garoppolo makes a lot of sense for Seattle.

Amanda Ruller Wants To Be A “Driving Force” For Women In Football

Amanda Ruller, who is coaching Seahawks running backs as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program, is looking to prove herself as a coach while also providing an example for girls and young women interested in football.

NFC West News

'Highlight of My Career': Rams LB Ernest Jones on Working With Bobby Wagner - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Jones spoke about what it has been like to work with and learn from Wagner this offseason.

Zero to Hero: Exclusive With Los Angeles Rams Star Cooper Kupp - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

In an exclusive interview with RamDigest.com, Cooper Kupp reflects on his journey from a zero-star recruit to the NFL's highest-paid receiver

Rams re-sign Travin Howard - Turf Show Times

Key special teamer is back on the roster

Oh Hey There! Does Daniel Brunskill not get enough love? - Niners Nation

Jason Aponte makes his debut

49ers Must not let Jimmy Garoppolo Participate in Training Camp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Allowing Jimmy Garoppolo to participate in training camp would be a disservice to Trey Lance by the 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Prays Kyler Murray Signs Deal Before Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals head coach wants to see Murray present for the first day of training camp.

Kyler Murray headed for franchise-record contract?

If the Arizona Cardinals can come to a deal with Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury expects it to be a record-breaking payday.

Around The NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns: ‘Having No. 8 back, everything is elevated’ - The Athletic

“He was physically in very good shape. I thought his arm looked really good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson's return to Baltimore Ravens practice 'boosts everybody's spirits'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looked comfortable in his first practice of the offseason, and his presence "boosted everybody's spirits," head coach John Harbaugh said.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Visit From LaQuon Jones (aka Welcome to L.A.)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

State of the 2022 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Co. still title contenders without Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers is fresh off his second straight MVP season, but in the wake of Davante Adams' departure to Las Vegas, is Green Bay still a top contender? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Packers in 2022.

Report: Dolphins planned to hook Sean Payton with $100M offer - National Football Post

Sean Payton might have had 100 million reasons to take his talents to South Beach.

Ex-NFL WR signs with summer league baseball team

A former Pro Bowler signed Tuesday with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, a summer league for college players.

NFL: Deshaun Watson case deposition hints at legal arguments to come

Last week's lengthy questioning of a Houston Police Department investigator provides a snapshot of how each legal team will attempt to construct some of their arguments.