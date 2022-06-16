Seahawks waive Alex Tchangam, leaving roster spot open ahead of training camp

Hey, some roster news as we approach the dullest part of the NFL offseason!

On Thursday the Seattle Seahawks waived former Colorado defensive end Alex Tchangam, who signed a reserve/futures contract earlier this year. Tchangam, who went undrafted in 2020, had spent time on Seattle’s practice squad in 2021 but never made it to the active roster.

This in itself is not really a major story, but this comes as OTAs have wrapped up and teams won’t conduct any on-field activity from now until training camp begins in late July. At the moment the Seahawks have 89 players on the active roster, so there’s a vacancy open for anyone to take.

There’s been a lot of talk about the Seahawks potentially being in on a quarterback to add to the competition among Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason. Baker Mayfield has been floated as the most prominent option, but chances are he’ll only be of interest to any NFL team if he gets cut and they don’t have to be on the hook for his salary.

Most likely, that 90th spot is just going to be camp fodder and not anybody who’s actually notable. Don’t let that dissuade you from using your own imagination... just don’t let your imagination get too wild.