Pre-Snap Reads 6/16: Tyler Lockett among NFL’s best at difficult catches

7 times Baker Mayfield was really bad at playing football

Seaside Joe 1197: He's Sam Darnold with better PR

Andy Dickerson Details Why He's Optimistic Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas Will Excel in Seahawks' Pro-Style Scheme - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though Dickerson has yet to see either Cross or Lucas attempt to block an NFL defensive linemen and much of his evaluation is projection-based, he saw obvious traits and skills on film that indicated to him that both players could succeed in Seattle's offense as pass protectors and run blockers.

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Running Backs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Chris Carson's status remains unclear, Seattle should roll into a new season with plenty of talent and depth in the backfield, starting with the return of a rejuvenated Rashaad Penny and an explosive rookie.

Wednesday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett One Of The NFL’s Best At Difficult Catches

NFL Network’s Nick Shook reviewed the league’s best wideouts by Catch Rate Over Expected (CROE) and the Seahawks receiver came in at No. 3.

Clint Hurtt Mic'd Up At Minicamp

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt was mic'd up during the 2022 minicamp!

Should Seahawks be OK going into 2022 with Smith or Lock at QB? - Seattle Sports

Are the Seahawks really comfortable with Geno Smith or Drew Lock as the starter? Jake Heaps thinks that isn't "an ideal situation."

3 things Seahawks fans should know about potential Jimmy G trade - Seattle Sports

The possibility of the Seahawks acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has picked up steam this week. Stacy Rost examines its viability.

These three new Seahawks made strong first impressions in offseason practices

He was outside as a wide receiver. He was inside, in the slot.

He was tight on the end of the line of scrimmage. He was running and catching passes all over his new offense.

Arizona Cardinals Zach Allen Ready for Training Camp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The defensive end has recovered from a serious ankle injury and surgery that took place the week after the end of the 2021 season.

Mini-Camp Day 1 Headlines - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals All-In on QB Kyler Murray

49ers news: Which player will surprise in 2022? - Niners Nation

From the best player to the player who needs to take the next step

Should the NFL Incorporate a Second Bye Week as George Kittle Suggested? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

49ers tight end George Kittle believes the NFL should install a second bye week given how taxing a 17-game season is.

Rams Sign RB A.J. Rose, TE Jared Pinkney: NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

2022 NFL Offensive Line Rankings: Where PFF places the LA Rams - Turf Show Times

Where does LA’s line rank in the NFC this season?

How are Rams able to keep their championship roster together under cap - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

The Rams have extended several stars, saving short-term cash while reaffirming their desire to run it back for another Super Bowl run.

Dan Snyder declines to attend House Oversight committee hearing; Roger Goodell to appear - The Athletic

The House Oversight & Reform committee is holding a hearing next week on the Commanders' workplace culture.

Commanders minicamp: Warren Sapp preaches technique, teamwork to Washington D-line - The Athletic

Seeking to rebound after failing to meet expectations in 2021, the Commanders' D-line took coaching from a Hall of Famer on Wednesday.

How NFL teams are changing their approach to offseason workouts - The Athletic

As teams buy into the habit of limiting players' workloads, some coaches are taking a more relaxed approach to OTAs and minicamp.

Inside the paths Lamar Jackson's contract situation could take with the Ravens - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Will he get the franchise tag? Will he get the NFL's biggest contract? When will he sign? Lots of questions surrounding the Ravens' franchise QB.

Ron Rivera says Washington Commanders not trading holdout WR Terry McLaurin, confident deal 'will get done'

Washington coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism that a deal would get done with holdout receiver Terry McLaurin, adding that the Commanders are not going to trade their top wideout just because nothing has been signed yet.

NFL mandatory minicamps 2022 -- Minkah Fitzpatrick gets rich, Mekhi Becton makes a statement

Steelers safety Fitzpatrick made history while 2020 first-round Jets tackle Becton found a creative way to rebut his critics.

Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Retirement, Baker Mayfield tweets just 'thinking out loud' - Carolina Panthers- ESPN

Robbie Anderson's eventful offseason has included a name change, number change and tweets that caused some buzz.

Jack Del Rio’s comments the latest symptom of the NFL’s ongoing culture problem — Andscape

With Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologizing in front of the team on Tuesday in the wake of his Jan. 6 and George Floyd comments, the NFL has yet another example of its struggle to achieve a more inclusive league.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 15

The Patriots are signing former Saints receiver ﻿Lil'Jordan Humphrey﻿ to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

State of the 2022 Detroit Lions: Will team break through in Year 2 under Dan Campbell?

Are the Lions set to break through after an encouraging finish to the 2021 campaign? Adam Rank explores the state of the Detroit franchise heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Chargers' Joey Bosa: 'It's amazing' playing alongside Khalil Mack in Los Angeles

The Chargers acquired ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ this offseason, pairing the former Defensive Player of the Year with Joey Bosa﻿ to form potentially the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. Bosa is thrilled to see Mack line up on the opposite side of the ball.

Derrick Henry shares what has motivated him heading into 2022

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry says he is motivated heading into 2022 after his foot injury and his team's early playoff exit

Jack Del Rio and the true cost of speech

Give the Washington football organization credit: It always finds a creative new way to screw up.

Browns' Myles Garrett skips Hall of Fame tour, won't enter building unless he's enshrined

Myles Garrett does not lack confidence in himself, we can say that much.

11 lingering offseason questions before NFL training camps begin

The NFL offseason is about to enter its final lull between the end of OTAs in June and the start of training camps in July. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Frank Schwab to run through the eleven most compelling offseason questions that still remain unanswered as we enter this period.

Jerry Jones predictably not a fan of Dallas mayor's idea to bring Chargers to town

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has zero reason to worry about competing with another team in North Texas, but that's not going to stop him from speaking his mind.