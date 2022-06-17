Pre-Snap Reads 6/17: ESPN analyst calls Seahawks ‘a sleeping giant’

#np Listening To You by Janvs

Seahawks News

Going deep: Highlights, updates from every Seahawks WR

Seaside Bonus: Updates on Seattle's 13 wide receivers

Seattle Seahawks Assistant Sanjay Lal Breaks Down DK Metcalf's Top Plays - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf may have missed mandatory minicamp, but we were still given a reminder of his greatness thanks to receivers coach and passing game coordinator Sanjay Lal. In his wide-ranging praise for Metcalf, Lal mentioned two standout plays that demonstrate the wideout's growth and talent.

Thursday Round-Up: Storm Star & Seattle Sports Legend Sue Bird Set To Retire

Seattle Storm star, and Emerald City legend Sue Bird announces plans to retire after the end of the WNBA season.

Seahawks Mailbag: Intriguing Newcomers, 2026 World Cup Coming To Seattle & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

What new assistants Desai and Scott revealed about Seahawks' defense - Seattle Sports

Jake Heaps breaks down some encouraging comments from new Seahawks defensive assistants Sean Desai and Karl Scott about the defense.

Should Seahawks pay top WR money? DK Metcalfs 'don't grow on tree's - Seattle Sports

Albert Breer doesn't think teams should pay receivers massive contracts. Michael Bumpus thinks the Seahawks should with DK Metcalf.

‘Brain’ Sean Desai: The newest teacher of a new Seahawks defense has a Ph.D. in education

The newest teacher of the Seahawks’ new defense is uniquely qualified for the job.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick calls the Seahawks ‘a sleeping giant’

ICYMI: Most people aren’t expecting much from the Seahawks this year. Sportsbooks are projecting them to have around five or six wins at the end of the season and their odds of winning the Super Bowl are around 100 to 1.

NFC West News

Red Rain: Cards 6 Player Extension Chord - Revenge of the Birds

Today’s episode of the Red Rain Podcast focuses on 6 players the Cardinals should try to sign to contract extensions, given that they appear to be all-in on making Kyler Murray the highest paid player in the history of the franchise. One strong act of faith could (and, in my opinion, should) lead to five others, if the players/agents and the Cardinals can work out the details.

Arizona Cardinals Sign Two Players Following Tryout - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Josh Jackson and Ben Niemann following their tryout during minicamp.

What the 49ers Said About Trey Lance at Their State of the Franchise - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Both Kyle Shanahan and Brandon Aiyuk spoke about Trey Lance at the San Francisco 49ers' State of the Franchise event.

49ers news: Brandon Aiyuk on Trey Lance “We have a special quarterback” - Niners Nation

We will find out soon enough

Do the 49ers have a top-5 skill position group in the NFL? - Niners Nation

As the rules continue to evolve in football and trend toward allowing offenses to score more points, teams are beginning to pour more and more resources into their skill positions. For example, we see the Steelers draft a wide receiver in the second round yearly.

PFF 2022 Offensive Line Rankings: Where do Rams Fall? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams will look for the offensive line to be a strength for the team in 2022.

Which Rams are next up for contract extensions? - Turf Show Times

Could LA extend Rob Havenstein, Greg Gaines, or Nick Scott?

Report: Odell Beckham Jr wants more than $7 million for the 2022 season - Turf Show Times

Can the Rams afford that?

Around The NFL

Patriots, Chiefs and Cowboys among 2022 NFL defenses with boom-or-bust potential - The Athletic

Can the Cowboys' pass rush make up for some turnover regression? Will the Chiefs' first-round picks be ready to contribute as rookies?

Joe Burrow’s focus, Jessie Bates’ saga, a revamped O-line: Bengals OTA takeaways - The Athletic

Most of the offseason work has been focused on installation, meetings and the mental side with the hope of keeping players fresh long-term.

Top 10 skill player groups: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Bengals lead the way - The Athletic

Without considering quarterback or O-line, here are Ted Nguyen's 10 best groups of skill players (WR, TE, RB, FB).

NFL mandatory minicamps 2022 - Bears pay tribute to fallen legend; Saints break out new helmets

The Bears paid tribute to fullback Brian Piccolo on the 52nd anniversary of his death, while the Saints put a new flair on their helmet.

Instead of replacing Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints have given QB best chance to thrive - New Orleans Saints- ESPN

Last summer at this time Winston was in the midst of a QB battle. This year, the Saints have shown they believe in him while adding more pieces.

'Keep trying to dominate': Dolphins front seven determined to stay among NFL's best - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami returns all the key contributors from a defense that finished strong during the team's 8-1 run to end last season.

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Patriots announce signing of restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Move The Sticks: Live from NFL Media Summit with Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks live from the NFL Media Summit with special guests Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

2022 NFL season: Most likely team to end playoff drought? Least likely? Let's rank 'em!

Nine NFL teams will enter the 2022 campaign with a playoff drought of at least three seasons. Which one is most likely to end the dry spell? Least likely? Adam Schein provides his rankings.

Lamar Jackson is 'keeping it private' and drama-free during contract extension talks with Ravens

In the run-up to the 2021 NFL season, ProFootballFocus released a ranking of the league’s top 50 players.