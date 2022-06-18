Pre-Snap Reads 6/18: Is DK Metcalf the Seahawks’ only top-100 player in the NFL?

#nw The Man Who Fell To Earth (2022)

Seahawks News

Is Drew Lock better than Daniel Jones? - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1199: Would you want Daniel Jones starting for the Seahawks this year?

Sean Desai, Karl Scott Taking Different Approaches Coaching Seahawks Rookie Cornerbacks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Possessing unique skill sets and playing styles, Desai and Scott know they won't be able to employ a "one size fits all" strategy coaching up Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. But while it require differentiation to get there, the desired goal remains the same for Seattle: to develop both rookies into starter-caliber corners.

Friday Round-Up: Call The Doctor – Seahawks Associate Head Coach Sean Desai

News Tribune writer Gregg Bell highlights Seahawks associate head coach – defense, Sean Desai, who has a Ph.D.

Wyman & Bob: Are Garoppolo's stats vs Seahawks skewing some fans? - Seattle Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo's numbers against the Seahawks are worse than his career numbers, which may be impacting fans not wanting him in Seattle.

DK Metcalf is only Seahawk to make Pete Prisco’s top 100 players list

Ouch.

(Editor’s note: Another Prisco special! I knew he still had one in him)

NFC West News

What is the Rams biggest weakness? - Turf Show Times

What are the biggest strengths and flaws as the LA Rams seek to repeat?

Legendary RB Eric Dickerson Reveals 'Only Regret' Of Rams Career - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Dickerson recently spoke on the Pivot Podcast about his one regret from his career.

The Most Underpaid Player on the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

He was the most impactful way offensive skill player on the 49ers after Deebo Samuel.

49ers news: John Lynch says the team wanted Bengals DB Cam Taylor-Britt over Drake Jackson in the NFL Draft - Niners Nation

Also, John Lynch hinted at the team wanting another player

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance 'has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows'

After spending the bulk of his rookie season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's Trey Lance's turn to take charge for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his second-year signal-caller has the stuff to overcome any early adversity.

3 Positives & 3 Negatives Coming out of Mandatory Minicamp - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona leaves mandatory minicamp with more questions than answers along with some promising developments

Around The NFL

Jackson: Specter of NFL suspension continues to hang over Deshaun Watson, Browns - The Athletic

There's plenty of promise on the Browns' improved roster, but uncertainty continues to surround the team because of Watson's status.

Highest-paid NFL players - Tracking most money guaranteed, per year at every position

We have seen a fair share of massive contracts in the NFL recently. So who tops the highest-paid list at every position as of today?

'He was a trendsetter': Why Art McNally will be the first official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

McNally may not be as well-known as other NFL pioneers, but his legacy includes instant replay and other advancements.

Pingpong? Pickleball? Coach Matt Rhule leans into team building with Carolina Panthers - Carolina Panthers- ESPN

Rhule has looked for ways to build team chemistry in his first offseason without COVID-19 restrictions, including fun and games.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

The Packers have released quarterback Kurt Benkert. Elsewhere in the NFL, New England added an offensive lineman and Baltimore signed a veteran linebacker.

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'He's a multiple-position player'

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this spring that Taysom Hill would focus on playing tight end rather than quarterback. With that said, Allen still recognizes Hill's ability to serve as a weapon from multiple positions.

Raiders opening window on 3-year plan

This offseason the Raiders have been busy locking up their own players on extensions and adding other players on long term deals. But a closer look at the deals they’ve made reveals a specific timeline.

Bengals still excited about upside for Akeem Davis-Gaither

It’s been a rough road will quite a few speed bumps for Akeem Davis-Gaither. But it’s a road that still has light at the end of tunnel and the Bengals still believe that light is there, perhaps as early as this season.