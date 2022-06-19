Pre-Snap Reads 6/19: Pete Carroll says Seahawks in ‘good shape’ at quarterback

#np Dolfin Records

Seahawks News

Seahawks Saturday: Notes on the week, with 85 days until the 2022 season

Seaside Joe 1200: 53-man roster, rushing concerns, and stop worrying about Russ

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Linebacker - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Seattle will miss No. 54 roaming the middle of the defense, a pair of athletic young linebackers look ready to carry the torch and depth may be better than expected if two players coming off knee injuries make it back to 100 percent health.

Aided By Strong Draft, Louis Riddick Thinks Seahawks Could Make Noise Quickly - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

ESPN broadcaster Louis Riddick is optimistic about this Seahawks roster and believes they can turn things around quickly and get back into contention – given the young players develop.

This is a key few weeks at quarterback « Seahawks Draft Blog

Although this is the quietest part of the NFL off-season, the Seahawks are approaching a particularly interesting part of their year.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks in 'good shape' with Geno Smith, Drew Lock - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

While chatter revolves around Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, Carroll is confident in the Seahawks' two in-house quarterback options.

Rost: 3 Seahawks rookies who can make or break Seattle's 2022 season - Seattle Sports

For the Seahawks to make some noise in 2022, three of their nine draft picks will need to step up big, Stacy Rost writes.

Seahawks offensive linemen will be earning their starting jobs this year

The Seattle Seahawks looked to beef up their offensive line this season, selecting two tackles in the 2022 NFL draft – Charles Cross in the first round and Abe Lucas in the third. So far, Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson likes what he sees. We talked to Charles – very intelligent young man,” Dickerson told the reporters after an OTA this week.

NFC West News

LA Rams: Sean McVay faces important roster battle decisions - Turf Show Times

The five toughest trains camp matchups

'He Knows Why': Los Angeles Rams Defensive Back Nick Scott Reveals He Wants to Intercept Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Scott intercepted Tom Brady in the playoffs this past season, but has another legendary quarterback on his list

CBS Sports labels 49ers' handling of QB Jimmy Garoppolo as most questionable offseason move | 49ers Webzone

Earlier this week, CBS Sports compiled a list of every NFL team's most questionable offseason move, and pointed to the Jimmy Garoppolo saga for the San Francisco 49ers, which still remains unanswered

Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers DE Drake Jackson Has the Best Tape of All the Rookie D-Linemen - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan recently said that San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end has the best tape of all the rookie defensive linemen.

Arizona Cardinals: A quiet offseason but maybe for good reason - Revenge of the Birds

Contract extensions and tough decisions to be made following the 2022 NFL season

5 things we want to see happen with the Cardinals before training camp

The Arizona Cardinals have completed their offseason program and head into their summer break. They are off until the start of training camp, which, while it has not been announced yet, will start sometime at the end of July.

Around The NFL

Like father like son - How former pros helped their sons make it in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB

For Father's Day, we caught up with second-gen combos Melvin and Devin Booker, Tie and Max Domi, Charlie and Ke'Bryan Hayes and Michael Pittman and Michael Pittman Jr.

Should Jacksonville Jaguars use dual threat Travis Etienne Jr. like Deebo Samuel or Alvin Kamara? - Jacksonville Jaguars Blog- ESPN

The 2021 first-rounder has speed and good hands. How will he be deployed after missing his rookie season with a foot injury?

Saints' Mark Ingram on transition to new coach Dennis Allen: 'I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same'

Saints RB Mark Ingram believes the promotion of Dennis Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach will be good for the locker room.

Ex-teammate shares Tom Brady's brutal rookie hazing method

Tom Brady had a brutal way of hazing rookies with the New England Patriots, according to one former teammate.

10 things we learned about the Bears this offseason

The Chicago Bears wrapped their offseason program following the conclusion of their three-day mandatory minicamp. Now, they have a six-week summer break before returning to Halas Hall for training camp in late July.