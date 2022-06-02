Pre-Snap Reads 6/2: Who are the breakout candidates for the 2022 Seahawks?

#np internet dump by cosmic collective

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 schedule: October - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1183: Is it too good to be true?

Senior Bowl Director: Seahawks 'Really Wanted' Drew Lock in Russell Wilson Trade - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While some viewed Lock as a throw-in when Seattle dealt Wilson to Denver, signs continue to point to the organization genuinely being intrigued by the former Missouri star's upside with a change of scenery.

Seahawks Counting on Cody Barton, 2019 Draft Class Making Substantial Contributions in 2022 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

On the field and in the locker room, the Seahawks need several players to step up to help fill the void left behind by Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. For the team to be competitive next season, the pressure is on the 2019 draft class to make the most of the final year of their rookie contracts.

Seahawks Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt On Offseason Progress, Rookie Development & More

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt discussed what he has seen so far during offseason workouts.

Wednesday Round-up: Seahawks Add Three Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Hires

The Seahawks add three coaches for offseason workouts who are part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Program.

Seahawks Q&A: Who are breakout star candidates on offense, defense? - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost answers your burning questions in Seahawks Q&A, including who the breakout stars could be and whether Geno Smith can start at QB.

Will wholesale changes revive the Seahawks' defense?

This isn’t about Darrell Taylor — it’s about a new-look Seahawks defense hoping to carve out its own legacy. Bobby Wagner isn’t here anymore. Neither is K.J. Wright, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor or any of the legends who once made the Seahawks the most-feared defense in football.

Seahawks’ young safeties getting reps in offseason with veterans out

The Seattle Seahawks have been without a number of veterans during OTAs as they recover from injuries. With safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs still sidelined, defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt gets to get a closer look at some of the other players in the position. For him, he sees the positive in the young guys getting the chance to get some reps.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald Details Intense Film Study Habits - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Even on the brink of a potential retirement, Donald's passion for the game doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon

LA Rams defensive line: More issues than Aaron Donald’s contract status - Turf Show Times

Rams must handle lack of experience in backup roles

Cardinals’ 2022 Offense in Patriots’ Mold - Revenge of the Birds

Kliff Kingsbury’s most underrated attribute as an offensive coordinator is his adaptability and his proclivity for catering his schemes to the strengths of his personnel.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #178: 2022 Draft Review w/ Damian Parson of The Draft Network - Revenge of the Birds

Blake talks with @DP_NFL about the 2022 Cardinals draft class and expectations for the season.

Kyler Murray Joins Cardinals Offense at OTAs; 'Looks Like he's Been Working Hard' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals on the practice field Wednesday at OTAs.

Arizona Cardinals Vance Joseph Sets Expectations For Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Inside linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins will need to take big strides this season in order to lead the defense to success.

The Good and Not So Good from Week 2 of San Francisco 49ers OTAs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good and not so good from the second open practice of the San Francisco 49ers offseason.

The Shanaplan: Can the 49ers make Warriors-like run? - Niners Nation

The Niners are in the infant stages of making their deep playoff runs.

49ers news: Which season was a bigger anomaly, 2019 or 2020? - Niners Nation

Looking back at what the 49ers went through during the past couple of seasons

State of the 2022 San Francisco 49ers: Uncertainty looms large at key spots

Are the 49ers ready to take the next step with Trey Lance at quarterback? Will Deebo Samuel be part of the team this fall? Adam Rank assesses the state of the franchise heading into the 2022 season.

Around The NFL

The Bills’ burden, and what sticks with the losers of sports’ greatest games - The Athletic

The consensus is athletes are proud to have contributed to their sport's folklore, even on the losing side.

House Oversight Committee invites Dan Snyder, Roger Goodell to testify at hearing

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell have been requested to testify at a congressional hearing on June 22.

Eight new starters, different vibe: Inside the New York Jets' head-turning offseason - New York Jets Blog- ESPN

The Jets hatched a plan to upgrade Zach Wilson's supporting cast and fix their No. 32 defense. The results have changed the narrative around the team.

1 trade, 9 draft picks, $126M: How the Jacksonville Jaguars revamped their defense - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

With new defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and only two starters left from 2020, the Jaguars hope for big improvements on D.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 1

Commanders pass rusher Chase Young gave a positive update on his rehab from a torn ACL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit from Troy King (AKA thirsty Wednesday?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt announces his retirement - National Football Post

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt retired from the NFL on Wednesday.

Doubtful Congress can compel Roger Goodell, Daniel Snyder to show courage similar to alleged victims

Over the past couple of years, as more and more women who once worked for the Washington Commanders have stepped forward to bare the scars they carry from their respective tenures working for the team, their voices have gotten stronger. Their resolve has been fortified. They have been bolstered by male colleagues who have spoken up to reinforce their stories, buoyed by strangers who have offered support.

Keenan Allen is super inspired by 'growing' attendance at Chargers' voluntary camp

The Chargers staged another media availability during organized team activities Wednesday.

NFL media names Raiders among six most improved teams

Fans of teams will often think their team is the most improved. Hope springs eternal and all that. It only really means something when compared to the improvement of other teams.