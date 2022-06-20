Pre-Snap Reads 6/20: Listen to Sean Desai mic’d up at Seahawks minicamp

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 schedule: January - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1201: Could it be Geno Smith getting revenge against his former team?

Why Sanjay Lal's Return May Be Seahawks' Most Important Coaching Addition - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Overhauling the defensive coaching staff has understandably drawn the biggest headlines, but after having a profound impact on Seattle's passing attack two seasons ago, Lal's return to the Pacific Northwest should be a welcomed one.

Sean Desai Mic'd Up At Minicamp

Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai was mic'd up during the 2022 minicamp!

Seahawks Breakdown: Bumpus on rookie WRs Bo Melton, Dareke Young - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus, a former NFL receiver, breaks down the Seahawks' two rookie wide receivers in Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Coach Raheem Morris: NFL's Best Defensive Play-Caller? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Are we sure PFF isn't jacking up the Rams' play-calling grade because they won the Super Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams 90-man roster: Who is rookie tackle AJ Arcuri? - Turf Show Times

Former Spartan facing long odds to make roster...

The 49ers' Top 5 Storylines Heading into Training Camp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the five most intriguing storylines on the San Francisco 49ers heading into training camp.

NFL analyst believes 49ers' offensive line has "high-end potential" | 49ers Webzone

The San Francisco 49ers have faced some serious roster turnover with their offensive line, as left guard Laken Tomlinson went to the New York Jets in free agency, while center Alex Mack chose to retire after one season with the organization.

Juneteenth: Inspire Change - Revenge of the Birds

One of the most important themes of American history for US citizens to discern from a sociological and psychological standpoint is the fundamental difference between the plights of oppressors and those of the oppressed.

5 offseason winners for the Cardinals

It has been an up-and-down offseason for the Arizona Cardinals to this point. They made a splash move by acquiring former Ravens receiver Marquise Brown to pair with the already explosive passing offense. Outside of that, however, the team has done little to replace the free agents that departed.

Around The NFL

Patriots rookie Jack Jones has emerged as contender to fill top cornerback role - New England Patriots- ESPN

After minicamp, Jack Jones looks in the mix with several veterans to fill one of the Patriots' biggest holes: replacing cornerback J.C. Jackson.

New York Jets' Zach Wilson 'doesn't need to be Tom Brady,' but must show progress - New York Jets- ESPN

While Wilson has shown growth, coach Robert Saleh could be tamping down outside expectations amid excitement over the Jets' bountiful offseason.

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: 'I want to go to a city that knows how to win'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson appreciates the winning culture in Denver, and he believes his new team has a chance to contribute another championship victory to the city this year.

Russell Wilson shares why he wanted trade to Broncos

Russell Wilson revealed what made the Denver Broncos such an attractive destination during the 2022 Russell Wilson Passing Academy.

Daniel Jones among QBs most harmed by ‘receiver incompletions’ in 2021

New York Giants wide receivers were notably underwhelming in 2021. That reality has been beaten into the ground like a dead horse with new data frequently coming out to support such a conclusion.