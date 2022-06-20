Report: Seahawks extend DT Bryan Mone

The doldrums of summer have arrived, and fans of the Seattle Seahawks are still wondering when the team will ink wide receiver DK Metcalf to a contract extension. Metcalf, set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, has been expected by many to land a monster extension of more than $100M.

Well, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks agreed Monday morning to the first contract extension to go to a member of the 2019 rookie class, but it's not Metcalf signing the deal.

The #Seahawks signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year, $12 million extension that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, per source.



An exclusive-rights player who signed his tender in April, Mone now can earn up to $13.8 million with incentives through 2024. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 20, 2022

Signed originally as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, Mone was on and off the practice squad as a rookie, spending five games on the 53 man roster, leaving him a single game shy of earning an accrued season. Missing that single game towards an accrued season made him an exclusive rights free agent rather than a restricted free agent this spring, with an ERFA tender of $965k. Had he been on the roster for that lone additional game, an original round tender as a restricted free agent would have put his salary at $2.433M. Thus, the $1.5M signing bonus puts him in the ballpark of 2022 cash earnings had he been a restricted free agent.

In any case, the two year, $12M extension means Mone is now signed through 2024, making him the lone member of the defensive front seven signed past 2023 who is not on a rookie contract.