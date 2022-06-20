 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Seahawks extend DT Bryan Mone

By John P. Gilbert
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

The doldrums of summer have arrived, and fans of the Seattle Seahawks are still wondering when the team will ink wide receiver DK Metcalf to a contract extension. Metcalf, set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, has been expected by many to land a monster extension of more than $100M.

Well, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks agreed Monday morning to the first contract extension to go to a member of the 2019 rookie class, but it's not Metcalf signing the deal.

Signed originally as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, Mone was on and off the practice squad as a rookie, spending five games on the 53 man roster, leaving him a single game shy of earning an accrued season. Missing that single game towards an accrued season made him an exclusive rights free agent rather than a restricted free agent this spring, with an ERFA tender of $965k. Had he been on the roster for that lone additional game, an original round tender as a restricted free agent would have put his salary at $2.433M. Thus, the $1.5M signing bonus puts him in the ballpark of 2022 cash earnings had he been a restricted free agent.

In any case, the two year, $12M extension means Mone is now signed through 2024, making him the lone member of the defensive front seven signed past 2023 who is not on a rookie contract.

