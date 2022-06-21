Pre-Snap Reads 6/21: Seahawks give more money to Mone

12 weeks til the Seahawks’ season opener. Yall excited?

Seahawks News

Charles Cross faces multiple future 1st round picks against Georgia, wins a lot

Seaside Joe 1202: Film against Jordan Davis, Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson, Quay Walker, and more

Show Me The Mone(y)? Seahawks Make Wise Investment Extending Bryan Mone - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Seattle has a much bigger fish still to reel in with a lucrative extension, locking up a young, still ascending nose tackle should be worth the money the team reportedly gave Mone six weeks before training camp.

Where’s the money gone? « Seahawks Draft Blog

I was recently doing a bit of research for an article and went to check on Seattle’s salary cap situation. While perusing ‘Over the Cap‘ I thought I’d have a look at how much was left to spend in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks to give two-year, $12 million extension to defensive tackle Bryan Mone, source

The Seattle Seahawks will give a two-year extension worth $12 million to defensive tackle Bryan Mone, who can make up to $13.8 million with incentives over the next three seasons, a source tells ESPN.

Inside the numbers of a potential Seahawks-DK Metcalf extension - Seattle Sports

What could be preventing the Seahawks and DK Metcalf from agreeing on a new deal? Mike Lefko looks at what the numbers could be.

What Seahawks' reported extension with DT Bryan Mone means - Seattle Sports

Bryan Mone is reportedly signing a extension with the Seahawks, and the move with the DT speaks volumes, according to Michael Bumpus.

8 things we learned about the Seahawks during the 2022 offseason

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their three-day voluntary “passing camp” OTAs last week, which officially closed the door on the 2022 offseason. The next time we see this group take the field in an official capacity will be at the start of training camp about five weeks from now.

Seahawks re-signing Bryan Mone, part of Pete Carroll basing defense on stopping the run

They are changing coaches and coverages, blitzes and blitzers with new edge rushers and schemes outside.

Sasquatches? Electric loggers? How Seattle's NFL team became the 'Seahawks'

ICYMI: In another universe, perhaps one of these fan-suggested names would have been the name for Seattle's fledgling National Football League (NFL) franchise in 1975. But this is not that universe. Team officials selected the name "Seahawks" to represent the franchise on June 17, 1975 - 47 years ago Friday.

NFC West News

Zaven Collins Preparing for Larger Role By Learning from his Mistakes - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Heading into his second season, Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins is looking to improve, but it starts by learning from last year' mistakes.

Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Josh Jackson to help boost secondary depth - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday made a move to try and add some depth to their secondary as they navigate the loss of Jeff Gladney.

Don't believe in Kyler Murray? 'You are a plum fool': Arizona Cardinals teammates defend QB - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

Murray, who reported to just one of three voluntary OTAs this offseason, has the support of his teammates while seeking a new contract.

Trey Lance, Charvarius Ward among top 10 most important 49ers players in 2022

Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan list the top 10 most important players for the 49ers in 2022.

Why the 49ers Won't be Able to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo Once he is Healthy - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers believe that a trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo will surface when he is healthy, but their belief is for naught.

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay: Not Among NFL Top 4 Play-Callers? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

A Rams fan might wonder exactly what a guy has to do more than winning a Super Bowl to get a top spot.

Contrary to popular belief, the Rams do work under the salary cap - Turf Show Times

How the Rams manage to manage the salary cap

PFF puts Rams 3rd in power rankings ahead of 2022 season

It may still feel like the start of the regular season is far in the distance, but all that’s left to do is training camp and the preseason. The draft and free agency are in the rearview, and for the most part, rosters won’t undergo many more changes.

Around The NFL

Fantasy football 2022: One burning question for all 32 NFL teams heading into the season - The Athletic

With training camp on the horizon, we check in with one fantasy question of great importance for each of the 32 NFL teams.

Bengals players, coaches share Super Bowl plays they think about most - The Athletic

Some focus on the positive, others on the plays that haunt while some try to wipe it from their minds and move forward.

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry 'motivated' by playoff loss, doubters - Tennessee Titans- ESPN

Coming off an injury that caused him to miss nine games last season, Henry is putting in extra work to regain his form heading into the season.

2022 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from crowded position groups?

What will the Chiefs' receiving corps look like in 2022 without Tyreek Hill? Maurice Jones-Drew explores who'll get the most touches in 11 of the most crowded position groups across the league.

The sooner the Baker Mayfield situation is resolved, the better for everyone - ProFootballTalk

The NFL, like many businesses, is driven by deadlines. When it comes to the potential trade of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the deadline widely is viewed as the start of training camp. The truth is that the sooner the situation is resolved the better off everyone will be.

2022 NFL Preview: Texans' direction still in question after another odd offseason

David Culley was a strange hire by the Houston Texans in 2021, and it wasn't a surprise he lasted only one season.

PFN gives Doug Pederson a respectable spot in coach rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a lot of moves in free agency to help both their offense and defense. That led to them spending the most guaranteed money in the history of the NFL after the team needed many upgrades coming off a horrendous 2021 season.

Bills’ Leslie Frazier named NFL’s best defensive play caller by PFF

Pro Football Focus put a pretty big feather in the cap of Leslie Frazier.

Patrick Mahomes on the scars of the AFC Championship

Despite holding a 21-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game last January, the Kansas City Chiefs saw that lead slip away, and were forced to watch the Bengals represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI.