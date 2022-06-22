Seahawks waive Pier-Olivier Lestage, make Bryan Mone extension official

It’s the slowest period of the NFL calendar, and while Dan Snyder is keeping the Washington Commanders in the news cycle by being Dan Snyder, the Seattle Seahawks made news Wednesday with a pair of transactions.

The first of the moves is one that has already been widely reported earlier this week, the two year contract extension given to defensive lineman Bryan Mone which will keep him with the Hawks through 2024. The second transaction also came in the trenches, however, on the other side of the ball, as the team waived 2021 undrafted free agent offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves and signed DT Bryan Mone to a contract extension. https://t.co/40tWbPInCP — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) June 22, 2022

Lestage is an interior linemen who played his college ball at the University of Montreal after growing up in St-Eustache, Quebec, Lestage opted to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in spite of being selected in the second round of the CFL draft. Lestage spent the 2021 season on the practice squad, however, did not see any regular season action.

Waiving Lestage leaves Seattle with two open roster spots following the waiving of Alex Tchangam last week.