Pre-Snap Reads 6/22: What does the future hold for Tyler Lockett in Seattle?

Seahawks News

Could any Seahawks end up on midseason trade block?

Seaside Joe 1203: The question of Tyler Lockett and the long-term future

Eroding Faith in Brian Schottenheimer Helped Lead to Russell Wilson's Eventual Departure From Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For three years, Schottenheimer helped elevate Wilson's game to another level in Seattle and the two formed a close friendship. But contrary to statements he made publicly, the quarterback wasn't a complete bystander when the franchise moved on from the offensive coordinator in January 2021.

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Receivers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While it remains to be seen who will be throwing to them in the regular season, Seattle's receiving corps remains one of the most talented in the NFL and could be even better with the emergence of several young wideouts on the roster.

3 things Drew Lock can do to catch Geno Smith in Seahawks QB race - Seattle Sports

With Drew Lock trailing Geno Smith in the Seahawks QB competition, Michael Bumpus explains what Lock must do to make up ground.

Seahawks QB Guessing Game: Who's best when you take away names? - Seattle Sports

There are four top options to be the Seahawks' next starting quarterback. Stacy Rost shares some numbers and quotes about each signal caller.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Justin Pugh Discusses Kyler Murray Contract Situation - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

On The Dave Pasch Podcast, Arizona Cardinals veteran left guard Justin Pugh spoke about a number of topics, including quarterback Kyler Murray.

5 Free Agents the Cardinals Should Consider - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have a few holes that veteran free agents can fill.

Positions the Cardinals should address before training camp

The Arizona Cardinals are off for the summer until training camp. They completed their offseason program and have had the opportunity to see all the players on the roster.

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo had the worst completion percentage inside of the 10-yard line in 2021; how Trey Lance can help - Niners Nation

USA TODAY’s Doug Farrar highlights Garoppolo’s struggles in the red zone

49ers news: Analyst ranks Kyle Shanahan the 4th-best offensive play caller in NFL - Niners Nation

Where do you think the 49ers head coach should rank?

The No. 1 Concern About 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top concern about San Francisco 49ers presumed first-year starting quarterback Trey Lance.

NFL Power Rankings: Rams in Top 5? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the 2022 season

Rams 53-man roster: Predicting starters, depth and competition post-minicamp - The Athletic

While some spots are secure for the Rams, it's possible for an under-the-radar player to rise quickly over the course of training camp.

Rams TE Brycen Hopkins ready for his Super Bowl encore in 2022 - Turf Show Times

Tight end played a pivotal role in Super Bowl LVI win

Cooper Kupp reveals problems Rams had in practice with fourth-down play

One of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVI came with 5 minutes remaining. The Rams trailed 20-16 when, on fourth-and-one from the Los Angeles 30, Sean McVay decided to go for it.

Around The NFL

NFL breakout players in 2022? Trevor Lawrence, Rashod Bateman lead the way - The Athletic

The Ravens and Broncos each have more than one young player who could enjoy a breakout in 2022.

Civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson - Where things stand after 20 settlements, and what's next for the Cleveland Browns QB

On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settled all but four of the lawsuits filed against him. We answer the most important remaining questions.

What has changed vs. stayed the same for Bills' offense under a new coordinator? - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

First-time coordinator Ken Dorsey is calling the plays and the Bills' new weapons will change some things, but don't expect wholesale changes.

Move The Sticks: Rookies & second-year players to buy in the AFC & NFC South

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

State of the 2022 Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder the answer at quarterback?

Do the Falcons have their next long-term starter at quarterback after trading away Matt Ryan? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the franchise entering the 2022 NFL season.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 21

The Chicago Bears suffered a hit to their offensive line depth. The team announced it had placed guard Dakota Dozier on the reserve/injured list on Tuesday. The club signed defensive back Jayson Stanley to fill the roster spot.

Tony Romo goes viral for stretching during golf tournament

Tony Romo went viral for stretching his sore back during the Match Play Championship in Wisconsin. See video here.

Deshaun Watson Settlements in 20 Cases Won’t Forestall Court of NFL – Sportico.com

In a major development in his legal battles, Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of the 24 cases. But he still could be suspended by the NFL.