SB Nation Reacts: How many games will the Seahawks win in 2022?

We’ve got a double dose of questions for you this week pertaining to the Seattle Seahawks, and they’re both about this upcoming season, which is just under 12 weeks away from kicking off.

After a 7-10, last placed finish in the NFC West, followed by the stunning decision to trade Russell Wilson, there’s not exactly a whole lot of belief that Seattle will be a playoff team in 2022. The over/under on DraftKings Sportsbook is a paltry 5.5 wins, and for context the Seahawks haven’t been that awful since the Jim Mora year of 2009. So we ask you how many Seahawks regular season wins will we see? You’ve got four options instead of a literal exact number.

The second question concerns the quarterback position. One of Drew Lock or Geno Smith figures to be the Week 1 starter, but that doesn’t mean they’ll start every game. We might see both players start multiple games and not necessarily for injury reasons, if you catch my drift. We’ve got a 17-game season so they can’t evenly split starts anymore, so which QB will end up with the majority of starts for the 2022 Seahawks? The third option is “other” and that can be Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacob Eason, John P. Gilbert, whichever one fits the “other” description.

