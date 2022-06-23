Pre-Snap Reads 6/23: Why Seahawks getting sold within next two years is unlikely

Liege waffles are the best waffles.

Seattle Seahawks News

Why a sale of the Seahawks is unlikely before May 2024 | The Seattle Times

While sources have stated categorically that Jody Allen has not put the Seahawks up for sale, May 2, 2024, is a date to watch. Here's why.

Bumpus: Comparing 4 Seahawks QB options, there's a clear choice - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have two QBs with starting experience and are being linked to two more. Michael Bumpus looks at how they compare.

D.K. Metcalf jokes with Kevin Hart about Russell Wilson’s personality

Seahawks take Jeremy Chinn over Jordyn Brooks in this 2020 redraft

NFC West News

Top 5 UFA Targets - Revenge of the Birds

On Seth Cox’s Ben Niemann thread, Chamban81 posted this Sports Illustrated article by Ryan Sanudo yesterday: (thank you Chambana)

49ers spring practice takeaways: An every-player review from OTAs and minicamp - The Athletic

Where will the 49ers' biggest battles be when training camp begins? The spring session, which wrapped up recently, offered some hints.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins reveals what led to PED suspension

DeAndre Hopkins on Wednesday revealed what was in his system that resulted in his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy.

PFF's 2020 re-draft has 49ers passing on Javon Kinlaw for cornerback help | 49ers Webzone

Fans like to play "What If," wondering what things might be like had their favorite team opted for a different choice at a pivotal moment. Fans aren't the only ones, though. Take former San Francisco

Los Angeles Rams, Vince Lombardi trophy heading to Mexico to celebrate Super Bowl win - ABC7 Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are still celebrating their Super Bowl win, and now the team is taking the Vince Lombardi south of the border.

Around the NFL

Ex-NFL DT Tony Siragusa, 'the Goose,' dies at age 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, known during his playing career as "the Goose," has died at age 55.

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26 | AP News

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Police said the cause of death is still to be determined.

NFL files motion to move Brian Flores' lawsuit to arbitration

The NFL on Tuesday filed a motion in federal court to compel Brian Flores' class-action lawsuit against the league and several teams to arbitration.

Trumpet the bloodhound wins Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show; French bulldog co-owned by NFL's Morgan Fox takes second

A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, besting six other finalists, including a French bulldog co-owned by NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

Roger Goodell: "I don't have the authority to remove" Daniel Snyder (but Goodell has the power to start the process) - ProFootballTalk

Former Washington defensive back Brig Owens dies at 79 - ProFootballTalk

Bart Scott: Every defensive player would rather face Tom Brady than Peyton Manning - ProFootballTalk

Commissioner Roger Goodell testifies before Congress; committee to subpoena Commanders owner Dan Snyder

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified in front of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform for roughly two hours on Wednesday as part of Congress' investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace culture.

Patriots announce return of red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022 season

One of the great throwback uniforms in NFL history is returning in 2022. The New England Patriots are reviving their red throwback uniforms, the team announced Wednesday.

NFL community mourns loss of former Ravens, Colts DL Tony Siragusa

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the loss of ﻿Tony Siragusa﻿ following the former Ravens defensive tackle's death.

Why Is Zach Thomas a Hall of Fame Snub? | Football Outsiders

It's Walkthrough Pro Football Hall of Fame mailbag time! Thoughts on Zach Thomas, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, DeMarcus Ware, and many, many others!

Agent's Take: Lamar Jackson headlines 2018 first-round picks who could sign extension before 2022 season - CBSSports.com

These stars of the 2018 draft are still awaiting their big payday

