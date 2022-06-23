Details on Bryan Mone’s contract extension

Earlier this week the Seattle Seahawks extended the contract of defensive tackle Bryan Mone through the 2024 season. Mone is yet another one of Seattle’s undrafted free agent gems who has worked his way into being one of the team’s better players on the defensive line.

On the surface we knew that Mone’s extension was worth $12 million over two seasons, but ESPN’s Brady Henderson has broken it down even further.

Some more details of DT Bryan Mone’s two-year, $12M extension with the Seahawks, via a source: $1.5M signing bonus; base salaries of $965K, $2.285M and $4.89M; per-game bonuses worth up to $340K in ‘22 and $510K in ‘23 and ‘24; roster bonuses worth $500K in ‘23 and ‘24. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 21, 2022

The deal also includes escalators in ‘23 and ‘24. Those plus the $965K base salary for this season — which he was already spotted to make on the exclusive rights free agent tender — pushes the max value to $13.8M over three years. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 21, 2022

OverTheCap’s breakdown has Mone’s cap hits over the next three seasons as follows: $1,745,000, $3,795,000, and $6,400,000. The way his contract is structured it’d be that 2024 season where if Seattle is in a cap crunch or Mone ends up not being in the team’s plans, they would save $5.9 million by cutting him either pre- or post-June 1st and only take on $500,000 in dead money.

The contracts of Mone, as well as fellow interior defensive linemen Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris, and Al Woods are structured as such that you might as well consider them roster locks for 2022. Of the five listed here, only Mone has his contract good beyond the 2023 season.