Pre-Snap Reads 6/24: Seahawks’ Coby Bryant ready to prove doubters wrong

Seahawks News

Lies, Lies, NFL Reporting, Lies: Baker Mayfield

Seaside Joe 1205: More unverifiable Seahawks rumors that lead to NFL fan fiction because people are afraid to hold these reporters accountable for their words

Seahawks Remain Interested in Baker Mayfield - At Right Price - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Approaching a month until the start of training camp, Seattle continues to be linked to Mayfield as a replacement for Russell Wilson. As has been the case for months, however, the team isn't in a rush to make a move for the time being.

Seahawks’ Coby Bryant is humble, hungry — and ready to prove doubters wrong again - The Athletic

Bryant has exceeded football expectations every step of the way. Outplaying his fourth-round draft slot is the cornerback's next challenge.

Thursday Round-Up: 2013 Super Bowl Champion Seahawks Rank No.5 Team Of 21st Century

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports gives his Top-10 list of the best NFL teams of the century, with the 2013 Seattle Seahawks coming in at No.5.

PHOTOS: Ricky Watters Through The Years

Take a look back at photos of Seahawks Legend Ricky Watters. Watters played running back for 10 seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks, 49ers, and Eagles.

I’m not buying this Baker Mayfield tweet « Seahawks Draft Blog

My opinion on this is… ‘whatever’

Bump & Stacy: Which Seahawks coach is under the most pressure? - Seattle Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus breaks down which of the Seahawks' coaches faces the most pressure in the upcoming season.

Do Seahawks have to add a QB? Robert Turbin on what Carroll wants - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks RB Robert Turbin joined Mike Salk to discuss what Seattle may do at QB and what Pete Carroll needs from that position.

NFC West News

Troublemaker: Los Angeles Rams Star Jalen Ramsey Tops List for Seattle Seahawks Receiver D.K. Metcalf's Toughest Cornerbacks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The five-time Pro-Bowler has routinely been a matchup nightmare for the league's best receivers during his six-year career

Rams Offseason: How will the team look three years from now? - Turf Show Times

Will Sean McVay move to the broadcasting booth? Is Aaron Donald retired in 2025?

NFL 2022 free agents: OBJ headlines list of 14 veterans still available - Turf Show Times

Will Rams get back into business with any of these free agents?

Why Allen Robinson II might mean more success for Rams, Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

Kupp had a historic season last year, but Robinson's skill set could allow the Offensive Player of the Year to line up in more places for the Rams.

Red Rain: Hudson at Center of Storm - Revenge of the Birds

The dark clouds hanging over the Arizona Cardinals since January have now burst into a thunderous storm. The question is can the pilots of this aircraft navigate the team out of the lightning and fuselage-shaking turbulence?

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Has Questions to Answer - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

If he doesn’t take supplements, how did Ostarine end up in his body?

Should the 49ers Trade Jimmy Garoppolo for Baker Mayfield? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers should trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns for Baker Mayfield.

49ers News: What are reasonable expectations for Deebo Samuel in 2022? - Niners Nation

What will Deebo Samuel do for an encore in 2022?

49ers' Arik Armstead 'really excited' for Trey Lance, defends Jimmy Garoppolo

It certainly appears that the Trey Lance era has begun for the 49ers, even as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster.

Around The NFL

4 key takeaways from Roger Goodell’s testimony and Congress’ report on Dan Snyder - The Athletic

Goodell appeared virtually in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday.

NFL training camp 2022 schedule - Dates and locations for all 32 teams

We have every team's training camp locations and reporting dates for both rookies and veterans.

Indianapolis Colts DC Gus Bradley has pieces for success, but Darius Leonard's health issues linger - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

If Leonard can get back to full speed, the Colts' defense has the pieces to make an impact under Bradley.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

Move The Sticks: Brian Hartline on development, evaluation process & Ohio State WRs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Five NFL teams that will improve the most in wins in 2022: Broncos lead the pack

Can the Lions build on last season's encouraging finish? How big of an impact will Russell Wilson have on the Broncos? Jim Trotter reveals five teams that will improve the most in wins in 2022.

Justin Jefferson has the Hall of Fame atop his list of individual goals - ProFootballTalk

Justin Jefferson had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver in history with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. The Vikings receiver followed it up with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Congress: Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted 'shadow' probe - National Football Post

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” into allegations that he oversaw a toxic workplace culture, according to a document released Wednesday by a Congressional committee.

Ex-NFL WR bashes hazing tradition of 'rookie dinner'

One former NFL wide receiver wants to do away with the tradition of veterans forcing rookies pay for incredibly expensive dinners.

Trevor Lawrence hits back at media outlet over signing bonus claim

Trevor Lawrence hit back at media outlet Barstool Sports over a claim they made about his signing bonus and cryptocurrency.

Most of Deshaun Watson's lawsuits have been settled, but the first — and potentially most problematic — remains

It should be of little surprise that when Houston-area attorney Tony Buzbee announced that 20 of his 24 clients had settled civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he spent most of the time talking about one of the plaintiffs who hadn’t resolved things.

5 most underrated Jets players heading into the 2022 season

The New York Jets have a promising roster lining up for them in 2022.