Seahawks report to training camp on July 26th

Summer has begun, which means that the return of the NFL is just around the corner.

We are one month away from the start of training camp across the league, and on Thursday it was revealed that the Seattle Seahawks will have its veterans and rookies report to VMAC on Tuesday, July 26th.

After the 2020 COVID year where everything was behind closed doors, fans returned to public practice viewings for the 2021 offseason. Barring something dramatic over the next month, it’ll be the same deal for this year. Usually the pattern for Seahawks training camps is to have about a dozen camps available for the public to attend, including a scrimmage/mock game.

There will no doubt be a lot of intrigue for the quarterback camp battle, as well as the exciting rookies on the offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback, not to mention running back Kenneth Walker III.

Ticket information on attending public practices will be known in due time. Seattle kicks off its 2022 preseason on August 13th at the Pittsburgh Steelers, and wraps up its preseason on August 26th against the Dallas Cowboys.

Seahawks football is almost back! I can assure you that this is not a statement of warning.