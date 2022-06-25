Pre-Snap Reads 6/25: How soon will the Seahawks sign DK Metcalf?

How many points-per-game do the Seahawks average in 2022?

Seahawks News

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Cornerbacks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For a second consecutive spring, Seattle endured significant turnover at the cornerback position. But unlike a year ago, there's far more optimism thanks to the return of Sidney Jones and arrival of two exciting rookies.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Festivities For A Good Cause—Champions of Change & DK Metcalf All-Star Softball Classic

Support your Seattle legends and stars this weekend as they host events that will give back to the community.

Where things stand between Seattle Seahawks, DK Metcalf - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Metcalf expressed optimism in January that a deal would get done, but his skipping mandatory minicamp introduces complications and concerns.

Don't You Forget About Me: The most slept on Mariners and Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Bump and Stacy covered the most overlooked Seahawks and Mariners this year, many of whom have taken a backseat to others on their team.

Bumpus: New Seahawks TE Noah Fant can have career year in 2022 - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus has high hopes for new Seahawks tight end in 2022, and he explained why Fant could really breakout this season.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals have had an offseason of unexpected needs - Revenge of the Birds

There have been a lot of questions about what the Arizona Cardinals were doing, or not doing heading into the offseason and during the draft.

LA Rams injury report: Super Bowl champs dealing with injuries already - Turf Show Times

Walking wounded status could hamper "run it back" plan

Los Angeles Rams Ranking: NFL ‘Cap Hell’ Coming? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams haven't shied away from spending big this offseason as they gear up for another deep playoff run

Will the 49ers Defense be More Aggressive This Season than Last Season? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers defense will be more aggressive this season than last season.

Ranking the top ten fantasy football quarterbacks of 2022 - Niners Nation

Michelle Magdziuk ranks the top ten fantasy quarterbacks for 2022

Former 49ers WR Torrey Smith calls out NFL locker room tradition “ - Niners Nation

Retired wide receiver Torrey Smith went criticized rookie dinners on Twitter.

Around The NFL

How the Bills, Bears, Chargers and Rams shifted the NFL pass-rushing landscape - The Athletic

Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones and other stars switched teams, reconfiguring the NFL pass-rushing hierarchy in 2022.

Fantasy football mock draft - Four WRs go in first round in 12-team PPR

Our fantasy staff conducted its latest mock draft, featuring 12 teams and PPR scoring.

Five scariest quarterbacks entering 2022 NFL season; where Gronk ranks among top TEs of all time

One way to spark a strong reaction from the football world is to insinuate that a superstar is a system player, someone who is elevated by the pieces around him and lacking the skills needed to succeed in any situation. Former Ravens and Jets linebacker Bart Scott recently did the honors, setting social media on fire after he said that he and others would rather face Tom Brady than Peyton Manning.

2022 NFL season: 10 biggest remaining roster holes heading into training camp

Will the Bears do more to bolster the receiving corps for QB Justin Fields heading into Year 2? Kevin Patra identifies the 10 biggest roster holes remaining across the NFL.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyes NFL sack record: 15 is the 'minimum'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ dominated as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 30 QB hits.

NFL will not hold a supplemental draft this year - ProFootballTalk

The NFL will go without a supplemental draft again this year.

Joe Burrow shares alternate career path he considered

Joe Burrow is one of the more talented quarterbacks in the NFL, but there was a point where he considered a career outside of football.

2022 NFL Preview: Jaguars try to remove the stink of the disastrous Urban Meyer era

Urban Meyer was the worst head-coaching hire in NFL history.

Will the Atlanta Falcons make the playoffs in 2022?

After going four consecutive seasons with a losing record, optimism within the Atlanta Falcons fan base seems to be at an all-time low.