The 2022 offseason finds several core members of the Seattle Seahawks 2021 roster unsigned, still.

In 2019 the Seahawks signed once-renowned pass rusher Ziggy Ansah on May 8th, what was then considered a late-wave signing.

It’s now the final week of June, and Duane Brown, Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Alex Collins, Brandon Shell remain unsigned.

To put it bluntly, both starting tackles and both defensive ends not named Darrell Taylor are to this point unwanted by other NFL teams, as well as a running back who started - six, if you can believe it - games for Seattle last year.

It’s been the thing for the Seahawks for awhile - an unfortunate lack of carryover at some of the most important positions in the league. Duane Brown’s case would be the great exception here, as he was rock solid for the previous years of his contract. But right tackle and a bevy of defensive end flops are no fluke this year; it’s been turnover city out on the edge.

This summer, 2768 snaps from Seattle’s 2021 roster remain unsigned in those five guys.

But it comes with the hope of the future, that the Seahawks have not only gotten younger, but done so at premium positions. Next year, ideally, neither of the offensive tackles nor top-3 edge rusher will leave this roster, and that’s important.