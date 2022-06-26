Pre-Snap Reads 6/26: Jacob Eason and the battle for QB2

Seahawks News

Jacob Eason and the dangers of expectations

Seaside Joe 1207: Do the Seahawks have a diamond in the rough or is Eason getting too many chances based on what he was expected to become?

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Vi Jones - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off a productive senior season at North Carolina State, Jones somehow slipped through the cracks without a combine invite and went undrafted. Now in Seattle, injuries at the linebacker spot could open the door for him to make the 53-man roster.

Geno Smith deletes tweet that drew attention

Geno Smith deleted a tweet that drew attention about him answering why he hasn't gotten more opportunities as a starter.

Bumpus: Why is star Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett underrated? - Seattle Sports

Why is star Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett still an underrated player in the NFL? Former WSU and Hawks WR Michael Bumpus shares his thoughts.

DK Metcalf shows off healed left foot while playing in celebrity softball game in Tacoma

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month, but he still knows where Seattle is. Saturday, Metcalf was the star attraction at the Seattle All-Star Classic Celebrity Softball Game at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium, serving as the game’s official host. He not only pitched — underhand slow pitch, just to be clear — but somehow seemed to get a few more at-bats than some of the others on his team.

For Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, Champions of Change is a way to keep their Seahawks legacy alive

Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett have different titles now than during their years helping lead the Seahawks to heights the franchise had never known.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay Won't Win NFL 'Coach of The Year' (And He's Fine With It) - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

There's a reason Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots doesn't win Coach of the Year every year

LA Rams Michael Hoecht knows his window of opportunity is open now

The LA Rams roster has plenty of young men hoping to earn a second contract. DL Michael Hoecht knows his window of opportunity is open now

Why Kliff’s Not Getting Fired - Revenge of the Birds

Jack McKessy of The Draft Network is claiming that the first NFL head coach to be fired in 2023 will not be the Panthers’ Matt Rhule, it will be the Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury.

Kyler Murray Speaks Out Against Overturning of Roe v. Wade - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals players Kyler Murray and Maxx Williams took to Twitter to speak on the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade

Why 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance is Under an Insane Amount of Pressure - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is under an insane amount of pressure this year.

The 49ers are stacked heading into training camp | 49ers Webzone

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch chose to focus on one thing—depth.

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to soon begin throwing after offseason shoulder surgery, source says

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will throw over the next few weeks as his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery continues to go as planned, a source told ESPN.

More evidence Trent Williams might be an Avenger

There aren’t many NFL athletes like Trent Williams. The 49ers’ All-Everything left tackle is the rarest combination of size and athleticism that allows him to do things like go in motion on a run play to bulldoze defensive ends and linebackers.

Around The NFL

George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Clark: Tight End U and a distinctive unity - The Athletic

ICYMI: Tight End U, the brainchild of Kittle, Kelce and Greg Olsen in 2021, ballooned to about 90 participants in 2022.

Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been the man at the helm in Pittsburgh for 15 years, but he has never entered a season without Ben Roethlisberger. Now that Big Ben has retired, Tomlin is embracing the "uncertainty" of building new leadership.

What happens with the four remaining cases against Deshaun Watson? - ProFootballTalk

Last October, then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could have settled all but four of the civil lawsuits pending against him. He wanted to resolve all of them or none of them.

2022 NFL Preview: The Bears didn't do a whole lot to help out Justin Fields

It was pretty clear to everyone that Justin Fields would have a challenging rookie season.