Pre-Snap Reads 6/27: Could the Seahawks actually be a pass-heavy offense in 2022?

Seahawks News

Why the Seahawks might be a pass-heavy offense

Seaside Joe 1208: Get the quarterback situation right, because Seattle will need to pass it more than they did last season

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Tight Ends - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Tight ends have long been underutilized in Seattle's offense, but that could finally change thanks to the arrival of the uber-talented Noah Fant and a change in quarterbacks under center running Shane Waldron's offense.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Dareke Young - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The second of the Seattle Seahawks' two seventh-round draft picks, Young will aim to turn his freakish athleticism into an NFL career this summer.

PHOTOS: Seahawks Attend Seattle Pride Parade

The Seahawks, along with other Seattle sports teams, came together to participate in the Seattle Pride Parade in downtown Seattle on June 26, 2022.

Noah Fant on if the Seahawks are rebuilding: ‘I don’t see that at all’

Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is not buying the "rebuild" label that many are affixing to Seattle's NFL team.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Replacement options for Rodney Hudson if he opts to retire or play elsewhere - Revenge of the Birds

Sean Harlow is currently Rodney Hudson’s backup and would be the projected starter if the three-time Pro Bowler leaves the team

Why it's Looking Increasingly Likely the 49ers Will Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why it's looking increasingly likely the San Francisco 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns.

Don't Sleep: Could These Los Angeles Rams Win You Your Fantasy Football League? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Taking a closer look at three under-the-radar Rams players to draft in fantasy football.

Why Rams rookie Logan Bruss may not be ready to start this year - Turf Show Times

What Bruss’s film against Penn State may tell us about his immediate future

Rams have $13.5 million in dead money this year but none on the books in 2023

The Rams are no strangers to dead money taking up cap space, having traded away Jared Goff and cut Todd Gurley, both of which incurred massive dead cap charges. But in 2022, dead money isn’t taking up a ton of space on the Rams’ books.

Around The NFL

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with the Trevor Project as part of Pride Month and will match donations up to $100,000.

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract year after New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option. The Duke product does not see that as a reason for increased motivation -- he is already driven to lead a winning team regardless.

Raekwon McMillan, revamped linebacker group among keys to Patriots' season - New England Patriots- ESPN

New England needs better health and big growth from McMillan and others in the middle of its defense after moving on from three veteran leaders.

Jets’ George Fant had top pass-blocking grade in PFF era

The New York Jets have an important decision to make on their offensive line.