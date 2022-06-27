Report: Seahawks add talented duo to analytics squad

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take the field against the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football in their Week 1 matchup against former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in just eleven weeks. In those eleven weeks the team will need to finish deciding whether it will be Geno Smith or Drew Lock taking over for Wilson under center, as well as completing the installation of the new defensive system, as well as filling the pair of spots on the roster that currently sit open.

On Monday, Seth Walder of ESPN Sports Analytics reported that the Hawks had made a pair of additions, though the moves are not to fill the holes on the roster.

The Seahawks are making two analytics hires, per sources.



They’re bringing in Becca Erenbaum from the Knicks as a Senior Football Research Analyst and Peter Engler from the Charlotte Thunder and the 33rd Team as a Football Research Assistant. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) June 27, 2022

As Walder notes, Seattle is adding Becca Erenbaum as their Senior Football Research Analyst and Pete Engler as Football Research Assistant. Erenbaum did her undergraduate work in Mathematics and Statistics at Duke and her LinkedIn lists her as currently working towards an MS in Sports Management, Sports Analytics at Columbia, while Engler completed his undergraduate work at Queens University of Charlotte in Sport Management prior to completing a dual MBA/MS in Sport Management from UMass Amherst.

A big welcome to the Seahawks to the pair, and it seems that the changes the Seahawks could implement during the 2022 season could extend beyond just new scheme and personnel.