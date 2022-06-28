SB Nation Reacts: Fans believe Drew Lock will start majority of games for 2022 Seahawks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The votes are in! Last week we asked a couple of questions pertaining to this upcoming Seahawks season. The first one was just a plain ol’ prediction of their number of wins. Now I’m well aware the ranges are pretty wide when you consider a 5-12 season will look a lot different than 8-9, but the general idea is that even a win range of 5-8 is another way of saying “won’t make the playoffs.”

As expected, with Russell Wilson’s departure while still playing in the daunting NFC West, optimism is low that we’re going to be watching a playoff team in 2022. An overwhelming majority believe the Seahawks will finish with at least 5 wins but no more than 8. The runner-up was 9-12 wins, which should put the Seahawks in the postseason.

To the 2% who voted 13+ games I admire your optimism and have some bridges I’d like to sell you.

The other question was about the quarterback position. Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason are on the roster at the moment. Geno is supposedly in the lead to start but that means utterly nothing in June. Of course, the other option would be to acquire Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo before the season starts. You voted, and most of you believe that Drew Lock will start the majority of games for Seattle this season.

Ignore that the results total 101%. Obviously the percentages rounded up to exceed 100% but you get the general idea. Curious as to the 18% crowd and who they think will get the nod!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.