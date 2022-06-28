Pre-Snap Reads 6/28: Could Stone Forsythe find a starting role on the Seahawks o-line?

#np Welcome to Family of 4 by Aska Matsumiya

Seahawks News

Jordyn Brooks must improve, QB competition odds, and the risk of being unpopular

Seaside Joe 1209: Answering your Seahawks questions!

Don't Count Out Stone Forsythe in Seahawks' Looming Right Tackle Competition - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Now in his second season, Forsythe has become a bit of a forgotten man in Seattle after the team invested two draft picks in tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas in April. But as camp approaches, he shouldn't be ruled out as a viable competitor on the right side.

Monday Round-Up: SOAR—Seahawks Poona Ford Gives Back To The Youth

In addition to Champions of Change and DK Metcalf’s Inaugural Seattle All-Star Softball Classic; Seahawks Poona Ford gave back to his hometown community and high school through SOAR Day.

Bump: Seahawks need 'nastiness' on D, and Ndamukong Suh would fit - Seattle Sports

Who would be the best addition for the Seahawks right now in free agency? Michael Bumpus explains why it's Ndamukong Suh.

How Geno Smith can win — and keep — the starting job

With the NFL draft and free agency fully in the rear-view mirror, there are not too many glaring roster construction questions left around the league. Particularly when it comes to starting quarterbacks in the NFL for the upcoming season.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roster Preview: Jacob Eason

He won the starting job as a true freshman, but an injury cost him his starting job. Unable to take back that role, Eason transferred back to his home region and started under center for the Washington Huskies, where he threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns. Skipping his senior season, he was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and landed with the Seahawks off waivers midway through the 2021 season.

Seattle Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu wants bigger role than at Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu cited the desire to take on a more prominent role in an NFL team as a reason for leaving the Los Angeles Chargers for his new team.

NFC West News

Rams Rank High in NFL Front Office Ratings - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The accolades keep rolling in for the defending champion Rams, whose front office was ranked amongst the top five in football.

Top-20 Rams for 2022: A young cornerback kicks us off into next season - Turf Show Times

The Rams have a lot of depth in the secondary but do they have a second star to place next to Jalen Ramsey?

49ers news: Two teams can absorb Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract without any cap maneuvering - Niners Nation

Both teams will need a quarterback in 2022

Why Deebo Samuel Hasn't Rescinded his Trade Request From the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel still has his trade request from the 49ers on the table and for good reason.

Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Lands in Top 32 NFL Contracts Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden's current deal is ranked among the league's most team-friendly contracts.

Kliff 2022: Beginning of the end...or End of the Beginning? - Revenge of the Birds

The oft-maligned Cardinals’ head coach has been called on the hot seat, but if he overcomes 3 simple things, does his narrative change altogether?

3 Cardinals who could surprise fans in 2022

Every NFL season, players have breakout seasons that aren’t expected from the fans. The Arizona Cardinals, who have made it a priority to retain most of their free agents from last season, could use a few of those breakout performers.

Around The NFL

Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill and the best offseason move for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic

Russell Wilson's trade? Aaron Donald's extension? The Athletic's NFL beat writers pick the best offseason move for each team.

Surprise offseason standouts for all 32 NFL teams - Under-the-radar players to know from minicamp workouts

Our NFL Nation reporters picked the under-the-radar players who turned heads this offseason, including a few former top-50 draft picks.

'He wants to take over the league': Chicago Bears impressed with Justin Fields' growth in Year 2 - Chicago Bears- ESPN

The impression Fields left on his teammates this spring has the Bears energized about his evolution and what's to come in 2022.

Carson Wentz's spring fills Washington Commanders with optimism - NFL Nation- ESPN

The QB has shown a big arm and command of the offense, providing hope he can solidify a position that has been a revolving door for decades.

Losing OT coin toss in Kansas City still stings Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs against the Chiefs, but he was helpless in OT as Patrick Mahomes picked apart a tired Bills D.

Projecting the 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team: Steelers duo to provide Year 1 spark

Which NFL newbies will outshine the competition at their respective positions in Year One? Chad Reuter projects the 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team.

Lawsuit against Texans claims team received complaints about Deshaun Watson’s massage behavior

A lawsuit filed against the Houston Texans on Monday alleges the team was made aware of some of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s massage preferences during a 17-month period in which he allegedly attempted to sexualize sessions with multiple women.

2022 NFL Preview: Another good draft class brings some excitement to Jets

A Jan. 2 game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be remembered for Antonio Brown quitting mid-game and running triumphantly to the locker room without a shirt. That overshadowed the game itself, which might have been an important one for a struggling franchise.