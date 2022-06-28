Seahawks announce 2022 training camp schedule, registration info for public

Seattle Seahawks training camp is just under a month away from kicking off, and the team released the practice schedule on Tuesday.

The team will report for camp on July 26th, and the first public practice is set for the following day at the VMAC in Renton. Registration to attend opens on Wednesday, June 29th at 10 AM and as usual it’s first come, first served basis. Two of the public dates are exclusive to season ticket holders, including the first practice.

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, July 27th at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Thursday, July 28th at 1:30 PM

Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 PM - NFL Back Together Saturday

Monday, August 1st at 1:30 PM - 12 North Day (for Canadian fans)

Tuesday, August 2nd at 1:30 PM - Military Day

Wednesday, August 3rd at 1:35 PM

Friday, August 5th at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Saturday, August 6th at 2:30 PM - Lumen Field

Sunday, August 7th at 1:35 PM -

Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM

Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM

Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day

Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM - Final public practice

Any additional info can be found on the Seahawks website.

Anyone from Field Gulls planning to attend training camp this year?