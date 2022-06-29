SB Nation Reacts: What will the crowd reception be like for Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Another Reacts survey for you to answer! Just one question this week, and one that pertains to the regular season opener.

The final game of Week 1 will be the Seahawks against the Denver Broncos, presumably (unless something very unfortunate or weird happens) quarterbacked by one Russell Wilson. It’s going to be absolutely surreal to see Wilson in another team’s uniform playing at Lumen Field, but that’s what we will almost certainly see on Monday, September 12th.

Wilson’s future in Seattle had been subject to much speculation for arguably three consecutive offseasons (2019-2021) before the actualization of this trade back in March. That aside, there’s no denying that Wilson is one of the most important figures in Seahawks history and in all of Seattle sports. He’s been beloved by fans for his performances on the field and his charitable work off the field.

...And yet, is it an absolute lock he’ll be welcomed back with open arms? Sadly I don’t think it’s a total certainty. Online discourse among fans has almost devolved into a Team Pete Carroll vs. Team Russell Wilson type of debate, and even when the trade itself happened the Seahawks’ press release pretty much put it all on Wilson wanting out. You’ve also had factions of fans who believed Wilson’s increased celebrity was negatively impacting his performances, as well as the ever-popular outrage over an athlete wanting more money with each contract extension.

In other words, it’s been a whole lotta love, but it hasn’t been universal. So with that in mind, how do you think the fans will treat Wilson at the start of that supercharged Monday Night Football game? Will there be cheers, boos, a mixture of both? That’s where you get to vote. The prediction here is not for what you’d do, but what the crowd will do as a whole.

For context, Tom Brady got a roaring ovation from New England Patriots fans pre-game and then almost humorous “wink wink” boos by the time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on offense. If you want to keep it Broncos-centric, Peyton Manning’s reception after returning against Indianapolis was emotional. Denver lost that game, by the way.

Brett Favre going from Green Bay to (two years later) Minnesota? Different story.

Vote in the poll below:

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/5DD6HE/">Please take our survey</a>

Again, vote for what you think will happen. Do NOT vote for what you would do.

