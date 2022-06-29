Pre-Snap Reads 6/29: L.J. Collier a surprise standout at Seahawks minicamp

Seahawks News

We now have a fair framework for DK Metcalf's contract extension

Seaside Joe 1210: Terry McLaurin's new contract will be the endgame deal for Seahawks, Metcalf

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Defensive Tackles - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Along with bringing back its entire interior defensive line from a top-three run defense a year ago, Seattle added a pair of reliable, versatile veterans to the mix, further strengthening one of the best position groups on the roster.

Seahawks roster projection: Who wins quarterback, cornerback starting jobs? - The Athletic

Drew Lock and Geno Smith will compete in training camp to become QB1, but other Seattle position battles aren't so simple.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks No.8 In Pro Football Focus 2022 Linebacker Unit Rankings

Seth Galina of PFF breaks down the best-to-worst linebacker units in the league heading into the 2022 season, with Seattle coming in at No.8.

New live stream: All of the big topics discussed « Seahawks Draft Blog

Robbie and I conducted a new live stream today…

What to be excited and nervous about with the Seahawks' secondary - Seattle Sports

When it comes to the Seahawks' secondary, Bump and Stacy break down two things to be excited about and one lingering question with that unit.

Bumpus: Why Seahawks' L.J. Collier is impressing this offseason - Seattle Sports

L.J. Collier, the Seahawks' 2019 first-round pick, was spotlighted by ESPN after OTAs and minicamp. Michael Bumpus breaks down the reason.

2022 NFL Preview: Seahawks move on from Russell Wilson without clear QB replacement

The Seattle Seahawks had to have a backup plan.

Seahawks announce 13 training camp practices open to fans

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that 13 practices will be open to fans during the team's training camp set to begin on July 27 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seahawks: Noah Fant, Chris Carson not buying rebuild label for Seattle

ICYMI: Most pundits believe Seattle is in for a rebuild season after parting ways with franchise icons Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason. For Seahawks’ Chris Carson and Noah Fant, that message has been left on read. I don’t view it as [a rebuild] at all,: said Fant in an interview with USA TODAY’s Mackenzie Salmon.

NFC West News

Pair of Rams Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Logan Bruss and Cameron Dicker find themselves Chad Reuter's All-Rookie team.

LA Rams 2022 predictions: Offense will go to new heights this year - Turf Show Times

Allen Robinson and Cam Akers should lift offense even higher than LA’s 2021 levels

Should the Cardinals Try to Trade for C Jason Kelce? - Revenge of the Birds

Per Cardinals draft rumors which have been confirmed by ROTB Editor Seth Cox, the Arizona Cardinals were hoping to draft Nebraska center Cam Jurgens with their 2nd round pick (#55). Apparently the Cardinals have known for a few months that C Rodney Hudson has been mulling his retirement from the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals: PFF Says Secondary Has 'Serious Flaws' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were given a low ranking in secondary rankings by Pro Football Focus.

How the 49ers can Fail Trey Lance This Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Success for Trey Lance doesn't fall just upon his own shoulders. The 49ers must do what they can to support and not fail him.

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans makes The Athletic’s ‘40 under 40’ list - Niners Nation

Ryans had an outstanding first season

Around The NFL

Fantasy football - NFL's 10 most intriguing second-year players for 2022

Our ESPN fantasy crew is excited to see what happens in the NFL season ahead, particularly for these sophomore sensations.

Joe Mixon: Bengals 'might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays'

The Bengals fell short of a Lombardi Trophy in 2021, but running back Joe Mixon believes the team's returning experience and added free agents give Cincinnati an opportunity to be "the hottest thing" in the NFL this season.

Projecting the 2022 Defensive, Specialist All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson lead squad

Which NFL newbies will outshine the competition at their respective positions in Year One? Chad Reuter projects the 2022 All-Rookie Team for defensive players and specialists.

Picking the best player on every team in the AFC

There’s no denying the AFC is loaded with talent. Top to bottom, it might be the most competitive conference in the NFL. So many elite players and superstars across the board. But who is the best player on each team? We take a stab at that one. Let us know int he comments what you think.