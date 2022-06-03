Pre-Snap Reads 6/3: Darrell Taylor embracing leadership role

#np OlliOlli World Soundtrack

Seahawks News

You don't want the Seahawks to trade for Lamar Jackson

Seaside Joe 1184: The NFL is caught in a vice under the weight of rising player salaries

Observations From Seahawks Fifth OTA Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Drew Lock stacked up the touchdowns, while a pair of rookie cornerbacks dealt with plenty of highs and lows in Seattle's fifth OTA. Reporter Corbin Smith breaks down observations from Tuesday's session.

Seahawks OTA takeaways: Up-and-down day for rookie CBs Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant - The Athletic

The rookie defensive backs won some and lost some on Thursday, while edge rusher Alton Robinson made his first appearance of OTAs.

Thursday Round-Up: Darrell Taylor Embracing New Leadership Role

Third-year edge rusher Darrell Taylor is expected to take on more of a leadership role in 2022.

State of the 2022 Seattle Seahawks: Ready for life after Russell Wilson?

Can Pete Carroll keep Seattle competitive after saying goodbye to Russell Wilson? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Seahawks heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Worried about Seahawks minus Bobby Wagner? Cody Barton's been ready - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks won't have Bobby Wagner in the middle of their defense anymore, but fourth-year LB Cody Barton is rising to the occasion.

Seahawks QBs building foundation for training camp when real competition begins

The Seattle Seahawks have a quarterback competition brewing this offseason between Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason. The coaching staff is watching the action carefully during OTAs but is hardly willing to name a starter just yet.

What’s different in Seahawks’ new defense? Accountability. Scheme. Linemen not in coverage

Bobby Wagner is gone, sent away to the rival Rams.

For Darrell Taylor, it’s like the Seahawks aren’t in blue anymore.

NFC West News

Adjusting to Pros: Rams Sean McVay Pleased With 'Mature' Rookie Class - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sean McVay has been quite pleased with the development of several rookies from the Rams' 2022 class

Rams roster battles: Who is in danger of missing the cut? - Turf Show Times

Reserve QB Bryce Perkins will have three preseason games to show he’s worth keeping

Red Rain: Post June 1st Trade Idea and UFA Signings - Revenge of the Birds

What do you think of this trade idea and free agent considerations?

Arizona Cardinals Given "One of the Harshest Regrades" of 2021 Draft Class - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were given criticism due to the overall rookie performances from the 2021 draft class.

San Francisco 49ers Legend Frank Gore Retires - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Frank Gore has signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to retire with the team with which he spent the first 10 years of his career.

49ers News: If you could pick 3 of the team’s wins this year, which games would you choose? - Niners Nation

Which 3 games would you like to see the 49ers win this year

Is Frank Gore a first-ballot Hall of Fame player? - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

Gore finished No. 3 on the all-time rushing yards list, but finished among the league's top five rushers only once and never won a Super Bowl ring.

Around The NFL

After 'anxious' offseason, James Bradberry finds his fit with Philadelphia Eagles - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

What can Bradberry do for Philly? Coordinator Jonathan Gannon called him 'a complete player' whose flexibility should give the defense more freedom.

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey 'all-in' on HOFer Marshall Faulk's advice - Carolina Panthers- ESPN

After missing 23 of 33 games the past two seasons due to injuries, McCaffrey spoke with Faulk about how to stay on the field.

Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from 'The Match' & Drafting Top 10 Edge Rushers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Bold predictions for 2022 NFL season: Pats fall into irrelevance; Derek Carr leads league in passing yards

With the 2022 NFL season kicking off in fewer than 100 days, it's high time for bold predictions! Adam Schein performs his annual duty, forecasting that the Patriots flop, Derek Carr rocks and Aaron Rodgers makes history.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Fan favorite QB reportedly in talks to join Amazon's NFL coverage

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to retire from the NFL and is in talks with Amazon about a role with 'Thursday Night Football'

Fantasy Football: J.K. Dobbins, Bengals star WRs and more AFC North questions

Comprehensive National Football League news, scores, standings, fantasy games, rumors, and more

Latest Deshaun Watson lawsuit claims he offered each accuser $100K to settle their civil cases

Deshaun Watson offered a $100,000 settlement figure to each of the 22 women who filed civil lawsuits against him last spring, according to the most recent litigation brought against him this week.

NFL quarterback rankings 2022: Chris Simms’ top 40 QB countdown ahead of upcoming NFL season

This year’s draft has come and gone and the 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it’s finally time for Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown.