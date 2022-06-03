Casual Friday: What’s on your playlist?

It’s another Casual Friday open thread, where we talk about things that aren’t focused on the Seattle Seahawks!
I’m a big music fan and not a day goes by that I don’t have music playing for an extended period of time. Good music is good music to me no matter what genre, so while I obviously have clear preferences for certain genres and eras over others, my playlist is a bit of a potpourri of songs. Here’s a random sampling of what I’ve got in my collection:
Break The Man - Tears For Fears
Virtual Insanity - Jamiroquai
The Voice - The Moody Blues
On The Turning Away - Pink Floyd
Tennessee - Arrested Development (not the TV show)
Diary - Alicia Keys
It’s A Love Thing - The Whispers
You Send Me - Sam Cooke
Not The Only One - Bonnie Raitt
Take A Bow - Rihanna
Get The Funk Out - Extreme
Shooting Star - Bad Company
Possession Obsession - Hall and Oates
Sacrifice - Elton John
Temptation Eyes - The Grass Roots
...Yeah that spans the decades and genres, doesn’t it? There’s more I could list but the point of this open thread is for all of us to share our favorite music!
