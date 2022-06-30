Pre-Snap Reads 6/30: Seahawks hoping new scheme helps Jamal Adams

Seahawks News

The Sound of the Seahawks, episode 2 review: "We want to be as aggressive as we've ever been"

Seaside Bonus: The Seahawks are finally attempting to make a YouTube series

Chiming In on Seahawks' QB Competition, K.J. Wright Shares Preferred Choice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Still holding out hope the Seahawks will give him a chance to return, Wright didn't mince words about who he believes should be the replacement for Russell Wilson in 2022.

PHOTOS: "The Sound" Episode Two Behind The Scenes

Check out behind-the-scenes photos of the making of episode two of The Sound of the Seahawks, a new docuseries which will share unprecedented access and stories from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center throughout the season. Watch the second episode, "Extended Family," here.

Is this what Seattle considers an ideal QB situation? « Seahawks Draft Blog

In 2013 the Chiefs traded a second round pick to the 49ers for 30-year-old quarterback Alex Smith. He came in to lead Andy Reid’s offense and help Kansas City transition to a new era.

Seahawks hoping new scheme helps Jamal Adams rediscover production - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

Presenting new looks with Adams and Quandre Diggs, along with adding more actions, could allow the Seahawks to use their safeties more effectively.

Seahawks rookie CB Coby Bryant tweets about his underdog mentality

The Seahawks made a serious investment at cornerback in the 2022 NFL draft. In the fourth and fifth round, they doubled up on a position that had been their greatest weakness heading into last season. While it’s not on par with the original Legion of Boom, this secondary looks to be one of the team’s strongest units this year thanks to that investment.

NFC West News

Ranking Top Three Offseason Moves for Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

From key re-signs to the addition of new talent, LA had one of the better offseason in the league

LA Rams Cooper Kupp is the NFL’s top wideout vs. man coverage - Turf Show Times

He grades out In the top three vs. zone coverage, as well

49ers News: Non-Trey Lance training camp storylines we’re looking forward to - Niners Nation

The best non-Trey Lance 49ers training camp storylines

49ers are Gaining Clarity on a Contract Extension for Deebo Samuel - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

It is becoming clearer to the 49ers as to what it will take to get an extension done with Deebo Samuel.

“Selflessness is the Best Thing You Can Do for Yourself” - Revenge of the Birds

“Selflessness is the best thing you can do for yourself” is a quote from David McCullough’s 2012 Wellesley High School graduation speech titled “You Are Not Special” —- a controversial speech that immediately went viral —- not just throughout America, but, all around the world.

Arizona Cardinals have a plan for DeAndre Hopkins' return - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

Because Hopkins will not play in the first six weeks of the regular season while serving a suspension, the Cardinals need a targeted return plan.

Kyler Murray isn’t only Cardinals player to get ‘mopey’ on sideline

A lot has been said about the body language of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when things aren’t going well. After a bad play or series, he has been known to look unhappy on the sideline.

Around The NFL

Matt Ryan is not a long-term solution, but he’s exactly what the Colts need right now - The Athletic

The Colts have been searching for a QB solution since Andrew Luck retired, and Ryan could be the short-term answer.

'He looked like he belonged -- and he did': How underdog Sam Mills became a Hall of Famer

Mills' path to the NFL was anything but routine, but the 5-foot-9 linenacker nicknamed the Field Mouse carved out his path on and off the field.

Marlin Briscoe gave the NFL a glimpse of its future at quarterback — Andscape

When I heard the news Monday that pioneering quarterback Marlin “the Magician” Briscoe had died, the first person I reached out to call was James “Shack” Harris. The news had caught Harris by surprise as well. Even though we knew Briscoe had been ill, the news was jarring.

Move The Sticks: Thomas Davis on His Playing Days with Luke Kuechly, LB Position

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis as a guest.

Justin Herbert: Chargers 'have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to'

The Chargers have high expectations for the 2022 season after all of their offseason additions. Quarterback Justin Herbert recently said they "have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to."

Michelle Beadle has strong comments on Tom Brady's broadcasting contract

Michelle Beadle had some harsh criticism in response to Tom Brady's massive broadcasting contract with FOX.

Joe Burrow continues to speak out on important issues, unlike his NFL QB contemporaries

It's been changing — slowly — but for decades NFL quarterbacks were almost exclusively white, by design. Fairly or unfairly, they were painted as their respective teams' CEO, an extension of the owner class and head coaches.