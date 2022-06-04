Pre-Snap Reads 6/4: Shane Waldron holds press conference, talks 2022 offense

#np Chet Baker Sings by Chet Baker

Seahawks News

Shane Waldron On The QB Competition, Rookie Tackles & More

News and notes from Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s press conference.

Who do you want to win Seahawks starting QB job: Drew Lock, Geno Smith, or Baker Mayfield?

Seaside Joe 1185: Who will be Seattle's Top Gun in Week 1?

Jim Nagy: Seahawks 'Stuck to Their Guns,' Reeled in Best Draft Class in a Decade - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Acknowledging that recent drafts haven't worked out as well as Seattle hoped, Nagy sees a bright future for the organization after John Schneider loaded up in the trenches and secondary with an intriguing nine-player class.

Report: Seahawks Would Sign Baker Mayfield If Browns Opt to Cut Him - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Seahawks, Mayfield may still be the answer - on one condition.

‘Between Two Bellores’ Renewed For Second Season; Nick Bellore Hoping To Get Rainn Wilson On The Show

Seahawks linebacker/fullback Nick Bellore plans to continue his “Between Two Bellores” segment in 2022, and hopes to get non-teammates involved this year.

Brock & Salk: Tyler Lockett's 'pleasant' emergence as Seahawks leader - Seattle Sports

With Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner gone, the Seahawks have a new go-to leader in Tyler Lockett. Brock & Salk discuss why that's encouraging.

Seahawks Q&A: Will rookie RB Ken Walker III make an instant impact? - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost answers your burning questions in Seahawks Q&A, including best and worst position groups and the impact of a rookie.

With Wilson gone, who will be the new face of the Seahawks?

Before Wilson’s emergence as a superstar, you had Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman, both of whom were magnetic figures on their respective sides of the ball. Those two players were as big of names as the league had to offer when it came to star power. And the likes of Earl Thomas and Michael Bennett weren’t far behind.

Kenneth Walker III briefly panicked about missed draft calls from Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III didn’t speak much with the Seattle Seahawks prior to the NFL draft and was surprised they selected him. The Michigan State All-American running back also had a snag in communication just before being drafted with the ninth pick of the second round (No. overall) in April.

NFC West News

Stafford's Understudy: Are Rams Playing With Fire Without Proven Backup QB? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Third-year No. 2 John Wolford hasn't exactly instilled confidence in his brief NFL action.

Rams News: Will LA regret lack of investment in backup QB? - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford battled injuries through 2021 but he did not miss time

49ers News: Will Deebo be with the team long term? - Niners Nation

49ers GM John Lynch recently said Deebo Samuel will be part of the team this season

49ers News: How soon will Frank Gore join the scouting department? - Niners Nation

Frank Gore wants to evaluate players for an NFL team, and the 49ers want him

Will Jason Verrett Become a Starter for the 49ers in Week 1? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jason Verrett should be good to go come training camp, which will be his chance to prove to the 49ers that he is a starter.

Social Media Reacts to Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt Expecting Child - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, announced that they're expecting a child.

It’s only June, but the Cardinals don’t seem like a playoff team - Revenge of the Birds

The NFL season is still months away, but this RotB writer is having a hard time seeing a return to the playoffs after a lackluster at best offseason.

State of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury must take next step

Can Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury shake a trend that has held them back over the past two seasons? Adam Rank examines the state of the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Around The NFL

How Ravens’ Lamar Jackson can return to MVP form as a passer - The Athletic

Injuries are partly to blame for the Ravens' down 2021 season, but there's also room for growth for Jackson and Baltimore's play calling.

Jordan Love 'got his swagger back,' but will it translate when it matters? - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

Love is facing a critical season, which will be followed by the Packers deciding whether to pick up his fifth-year option.

Kirk Cousins' flash cards and why Adam Thielen is 'swimming' in the Vikings' new terminology - Minnesota Vikings- ESPN

Minnesota's first-year head coach, Kevin O'Connell, is changing the Vikings' playcalling terminology for the first time in nearly a decade.

First look at No. 1 pick Travon Walker's fit with Jags; plus, an exploding NFL trend and a legit QB battle

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reports from Jacksonville on polarizing No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker's fit with the Jaguars. Plus, a look at one exploding NFL trend and a legit quarterback battle on the NFC side.

2022 NFL season: Eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

How are the big-name QBs who changed teams this offseason adjusting to their new surroundings? Are the Bills ready to get over the hump? Judy Battista provides eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.

Davis Webb: Daniel Jones is the hardest-working QB I've been around - ProFootballTalk

Davis Webb has never started a game in the NFL, but during his time as a backup quarterback he has played with Eli Manning and Josh Allen, and in college Webb was a teammate of Patrick Mahomes. Which makes Webb’s recent comments about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones surprising.

Deshaun Watson tried to settle with all accusers to facilitate trade to 1 team

Deshaun Watson's attorney says the quarterback tried to settle all of his sexual assault lawsuits to help facilitate a trade to the Dolphins

In bizarre radio interview, Deshaun Watson's lawyer voiced a callousness familiar to many women

Deshaun Watson's attorneys appeared on a Houston sports radio station on Friday to discuss the 23 civil lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, all of them from women alleging varying levels of sexual impropriety they were subjected to during massage appointments with Watson.

Why Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is wearing a sweatshirt during practices in Florida heat

It was a typical June afternoon in South Florida, meaning it was a good time to be in the air conditioning.

Chad Johnson salutes newly retired Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick will go down as one of the best journeyman / backup quarterbacks in NFL history. Fitzpatrick announced his retirement this week after 17 seasons in the league with nine different stops along the way.