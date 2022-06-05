Pre-Snap Reads 6/5: Seahawks show their early commitment to Noah Fant

#np Glints by Frits Wentink

Seahawks News

The Seahawks won't be paying Russell Wilson's $250 million asking price

Seaside Joe 1186: What's in a number?

Shane Waldron Comfortable With Prospect of Seahawks Starting Pair of Rookie Tackles - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Rookies face a steep learning curve entering the NFL, with offensive line not being an exception to the rule. Still, Waldron has no reservations about two rookie tackles starting if they earn those jobs for Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks linebackers Cody Barton and Jordyn Brooks have 'big shoes to fill' - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

The Seahawks begin a new era at linebacker with the departures of K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner, but Barton and Brooks have them excited.

Salk and Bumpus: Are Seahawks trying to build a roster like the 49ers? - Seattle Sports

Matt Hasselbeck thinks the Seahawks want a roster like the 49ers. Mike Salk and Michael Bumpus explain how Seattle and San Francisco compare.

The 'specific mission' the Seahawks want to complete with QBs in OTAs - Seattle Sports

When it comes to the Seahawks and their QBs at this point of the offseason, Jake Heaps believes they're looking for one specific thing.

How much do Seahawks already like Noah Fant? $9M guaranteed--before his 1st practice

Noah Fant had a smile as broad as his shoulders. And NFL tight ends don't have small shoulders. Fant's wide grin this week was because he has the one luxury all players in this little-is-assured league wish they had: contract security.

NFC West News

Tutu Atwell seeking to “prove everybody wrong” in 2022 - Turf Show Times

Rams’ 2021 second-rounder earning praise for offseason work following poor rookie campaign

New Tutu: Los Angeles Rams Tout Atwell's Improvement - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

“Last year, he thought he knew but he really didn’t,” Rams coach Eric Yarber said about the second-year receiver

49ers salute Bryant Young, roast each each other, at rollicking event tying past and present - The Athletic

Fellow 49ers Hall of Famers welcomed Bryant Young to the club, while Arik Armstead accepted the Dwight Clark Legacy Award.

The Reason 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance’s Passes Have a Slight Wobble - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggles to throw a perfect spiral.

10 QBs Rank Higher in MVP Odds Than Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There are two hands full of names that are ahead of Kyler Murray in a sportsbook's NFL MVP odds for the 2022 season.

Don’t ask Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum about the rookies yet

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their second week of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) on Friday. This week was the first week for several of the veteran players on the team to show up. Starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum was among those players to wait until this week to report for voluntary work.

Around The NFL

Cowboys OTAs’ observations: Tyler Smith gets reps at LT, Micah Parsons’ weight - The Athletic

Rookie Tyler Smith saw some time at left tackle, Michael Gallup working on the side and the play of the day from Thursday's practice.

Best Run From Every Season: 1981-2021 - NFL Throwback

Watch the most spectacular run from every season since 1981, including multiple runs from Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

Reports: Browns agree to one-year deal with RB D'Ernest Johnson - National Football Post

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a one-year, $2.43 million deal with running back D’Ernest Johnson, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Baker Mayfield's wife provides update on Browns QB

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily provided an update on the Cleveland Browns quarterback while hosting a Q&A session on Instagram.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly be hit with 24th civil lawsuit

A 24th civil case is expected to be filed Monday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Eric Bieniemy: We’ll miss Tyreek Hill, but it’s time to develop who we have

The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in March, but the club still has plenty to work out with its receiving corps before the regular season begins.