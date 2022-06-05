 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Social Club: Which Seahawks unit will be the strongest?

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: DEC 12 Seahawks at Texans Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re 99 days away from the opening game of the 2022 Seattle Seahawks season, and it’ll be a very different feeling when Russell Wilson is coming out of the Lumen Field tunnel but for the opposing team.

There are no great expectations for the Seahawks to be a playoff team, which is something we haven’t said around here in quite some time. But there’s been some elevated level of optimism thanks to the way the team handle this year’s draft process, and maybe we won’t see a squad that is destined to be near the bottom of the league.

This week’s Social Club asked Field Gulls Twitter followers which unit (offense or defense) will be the team’s strongest. Last year if we go by DVOA, the Seahawks pass offense was 8th, rush offense 6th, pass defense 26th, and rush defense 8th. I have a sneaking suspicion that the Seahawks will not be fielding a top-10 pass offense in 2022. My personal answer is the run defense, as that was also a strength in 2020 even absent a good pass rush, and the interior line depth in particular is a group I believe Seattle can rely upon to stop the run. Add in the likelihood of having quality support from the secondary and I can see the Seahawks run defense being the best part of this team.

Some respondents answered the special teams as being the strongest unit but I’m not letting that be an answer. It’s not that ST won’t continue to be great, but offense and defense are the groups and subgroups that get the main focus. As expected, many said the rushing attack, but not everyone was in agreement!

Thanks to everyone who participated! Now to the Field Gulls commenters, what say you?!

Loading comments...