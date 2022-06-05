The Social Club: Which Seahawks unit will be the strongest?

We’re 99 days away from the opening game of the 2022 Seattle Seahawks season, and it’ll be a very different feeling when Russell Wilson is coming out of the Lumen Field tunnel but for the opposing team.

There are no great expectations for the Seahawks to be a playoff team, which is something we haven’t said around here in quite some time. But there’s been some elevated level of optimism thanks to the way the team handle this year’s draft process, and maybe we won’t see a squad that is destined to be near the bottom of the league.

This week’s Social Club asked Field Gulls Twitter followers which unit (offense or defense) will be the team’s strongest. Last year if we go by DVOA, the Seahawks pass offense was 8th, rush offense 6th, pass defense 26th, and rush defense 8th. I have a sneaking suspicion that the Seahawks will not be fielding a top-10 pass offense in 2022. My personal answer is the run defense, as that was also a strength in 2020 even absent a good pass rush, and the interior line depth in particular is a group I believe Seattle can rely upon to stop the run. Add in the likelihood of having quality support from the secondary and I can see the Seahawks run defense being the best part of this team.

Some respondents answered the special teams as being the strongest unit but I’m not letting that be an answer. It’s not that ST won’t continue to be great, but offense and defense are the groups and subgroups that get the main focus. As expected, many said the rushing attack, but not everyone was in agreement!

Rush defense. They were already one of the best in the league last year (and the year before that) and returning most the important guys like Brooks, Woods, Poona, Jamal, even Quandre. No Bobby tho — RustyCoal (@coal_rusty) June 4, 2022

DK, Lockett, Marquise Goodwin, and Noah Fant have me leaning towards a strong pass offense. https://t.co/r101vHZxwN — Where’sTacoWallace? ️‍  (@CheezieBreezie) June 4, 2022

This gonna be slept on but pass d because I like the system we got and the young corners have tons of potential and we got a rlly good safety duo so as long as the d line gets there decently will be fine — joshua shavers (@joshuashavers3) June 5, 2022

Our run defense always seems to be somewhat solid — Isaac ☀️ (@mikalbridge) June 4, 2022

rush offense and it's not close — demetrius (@old_camus) June 4, 2022

With what looks like a penny and walker duo…hopefully Carson is back and healthy….rush offense. Walker might get rookie of the year — Charles Wellentin (@chuckincontrol) June 4, 2022

Run defense been our strongest for a minute now and i expect it to stay that way — Will (@BigTime_WiII) June 4, 2022

Losing Wagner while retaining Diggs and going pass rush/CB in the draft makes me *want* to say pass defense... of course, this depends greatly on how Hurtt's scheme gels with the personnel. — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) June 5, 2022

Rush D - Top 5

Pass D - Top 15

Rush O - Top 10

Pass O - after initial hiccups will settle in the Top 20 — Easley Like Sunday Morning (@TatteredHawk) June 4, 2022

Pass Defense, because no one will bother throwing due to being so far ahead — Joe Miller (@spuuky_) June 4, 2022

pass defense. they were already one of the best defenses in the league last year against WR/TEs when they tweaked scheme for good after the rams game. i think added pass rush can help them mitigated their remaining YAC problem — we were warned about pizza hut (@cmikesspinmove) June 4, 2022

Got to be rush defense. Linebackers are a top 10 unit in the league, plus two run plugging DT’s in Woods and Poona. Then add in Adams who is actually a decent asset in the run defense, it should be a very solid rush defense. — Ben Goldstein (@bengoldstein91) June 4, 2022

Easy take is Rush O. Chemistry and trust are more important on D, and there are too many new pieces on that side of the ball to expect the requisite “jell”. — Nate Larson (@n8larson) June 4, 2022

Rush offense — Spencer (@SpencerN_24) June 4, 2022

Rush offense. I expect a lot of running especially considering the QB situation. — Nicholas Zamir (@NicholasZamir) June 5, 2022

Rush offense the trio we have is pretty deadly — CFB Austin (@WaGe424) June 4, 2022

Pass offense! I'm hoping Drew can get it together and make ESPN eat crow. — Shawn Sweeney (@ShawnSw91334146) June 4, 2022

Rush offense. So much talent in the RB room already, and young OL typically pick up run blocking at the NFL level faster than pass pro — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) June 4, 2022

