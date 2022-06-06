Pre-Snap Reads 6/6: Dee Eskridge has room to grow in second season

Seahawks News

Seahawks fans hopeful that Drew Lock will beat out Geno Smith, split on Baker Mayfield

Seaside Joe 1187: Seaside Sunday Survey Results

Is Drew Lock showing enough to keep Seahawks from getting Mayfield? - Seattle Sports

What Mike Salk hears makes him believe the Seahawks are angling to acquire Baker Mayfield, but Brock Huard has a different read on it.

Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has lots of room to grow in year 2

The Seattle Seahawks selected speedy wide receiver Dee Eskridge with their highest pick in the 2021 NFL draft to complement the receiving corps. Unfortunately, Eskridge suffered a couple of injuries during his rookie season and wasn’t able to fully perform up to his potential.

NFC West News

Will the NFL ever have a running back like Marshall Faulk again? - Turf Show Times

Has football changed too much to even allow a "Faulk" to happen again?

49ers’ mailbag: Biggest question in 2022, potential plan at center, Frank Gore memories

The San Francisco 49ers have an unhappy star in Deebo Samuel, an untested quarterback in...

Projecting the 49ers' Five Starting Offensive Linemen for Week 1 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Eighty percent of the 49ers' starting offensive line is up in the air. Here's a projection of what it will look like Week 1.

Cardinals must upgrade their defense with post-June 1st cap relief; Avoid making same mistake twice - Revenge of the Birds

Defensive line and cornerback are two positions of need for the Cardinals

3 players who still could re-sign with Cardinals

With training camp set to start next month, the Arizona Cardinals will continue to monitor ways to improve the roster before September’s home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Around The NFL

Why Akeem Davis-Gaither called his injury ‘necessary’: This Week in Bengals - The Athletic

Also, Joe Burrow's extra work, looking ahead at free agency, and how Las Vegas sees Cincinnati's season playing out.

Crunch time for Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims and New York Jets' 2020 draft - New York Jets- ESPN

Many of the Jets' 2020 draftees could already be on shaky ground, making this training camp particularly important for that class' future.

New England Patriots teammates say Mac Jones' leadership at 'another level' - New England Patriots Blog- ESPN

Jones, exuding confidence in workouts, could become the third Patriot in the Bill Belichick era to be voted a team captain in his second season.

Lions CB Jeff Okudah on recovering from injury: 'I feel like I’ve been hungry like I haven’t ate in years'

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has been no stranger to on-the-field hardship since joining Detroit. After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Ohio State product is "hungry" to get back on the field once again.

Lamar Jackson goes viral for insane arm strength video

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went viral this week for an insane video showcasing his arm strength.

Should the Broncos extend Russell Wilson’s contract now, or later?

When Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns, he had four years left on his contract. The Browns ripped it up and gave him a massive, fully-guaranteed, five-year deal.