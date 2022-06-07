Pre-Snap Reads 6/7: Can Tyreke Smith play a key role in Seahawks defense?

#np Poinciana by Ahmad Jamal

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 schedule: November - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1188: Why the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson before considering a change in regime

What Does History Say About Drew Lock's Chances of Becoming Seahawks' Franchise Quarterback? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Quarterbacks who stumble in their first three seasons often don't get another opportunity to start in the NFL, let alone become a long-term starter. But there are examples of such success stories, providing a glimmer of hope as Lock enters the next stage of his career in Seattle.

As Seahawks minicamp begins, how strong is each position group? - The Athletic

Seattle is in good shape at receiver and safety as players arrive for this week's minicamp, but not every position is as solid.

Monday Round-Up: DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett Ranked As Top 25 Receivers By Pro Football Focus

Both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were ranked among the top receivers in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Lefko: Why this is the year Seahawks will finally feature TEs more - Seattle Sports

Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron says tight ends will be used more in his system. So why is now the year to believe him?

Seahawks EDGE Tyreke Smith could earn himself key role in rookie year

By most accounts, the Seattle Seahawks had a successful NFL draft this year and not only in the higher rounds. There is a solid chance a player or two drafted late could make a real impact this season.

Analysis: Seahawks holding mandatory minicamp this week. Here are five things we learned during OTAs

After two weeks of OTAs (Organized Team Activities) the Seahawks will hold their mandatory minicamp this week. It still won’t be like the real thing without full pads or contact allowed. But it will be the closest thing to it until the Seahawks regroup for training camp in July.

NFC West News

Kyler Murray Absent from Arizona Cardinals OTA Practice. - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals began their final week of OTAs, but missing from the field was Kyler Murray.

Analysis of Alex Rollins’ “House of Cards” Video - Revenge of the Birds

A couple of days ago, I received the following video recommendation from my friend Dutch on Twitter:

49ers excuse Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp - Niners Nation

The Niners opted to avoid an awkward situation by letting Jimmy Garoppolo stay home.

49ers in Five: When did John Lynch turn down Amazon? - Niners Nation

In February, at the Scouting Combine, John Lynch explained why he turned down the chance to return to the broadcast booth. He explained when he came to that decision at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series over the weekend.

49ers Reportedly Have Excused Jimmy Garoppolo from Minicamp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco will not fine Jimmy Garoppolo for not attending minicamp according to reports.

Rams Secure Aaron Donald Return With Massive $40 Million Raise Through 2024 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have secured the return of the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald’s new contract means that Cooper Kupp is next - Turf Show Times

The Rams won’t get away with not rewarding Kupp for his 2021 Offensive Player of the Year season

Why Aaron Donald's extension has Los Angeles Rams eyeing another Super Bowl ring - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

Donald and the Rams can add to their jewelry collection after a record-setting deal that may close out his career in L.A.

Rams star Aaron Donald lands a $95M contract restructure that now pays him like a QB

Aaron Donald is officially getting paid like a quarterback.

Around The NFL

Patriots minicamp: Matt Patricia or Joe Judge calling plays? Sorting out offensive tackle - The Athletic

Bill Belichick has not yet decided who will call the plays during the season for the Patriots offense.

NFL minicamp storylines include Tom Brady's return, Aaron Rodgers' new receivers

Twelve teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, start mandatory minicamps this week.

Dolphins expect influx of new faces, led by Chase Edmonds, to boost run game - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami made it a priority to improve its backfield after ranking 30th in rushing last season, and the early returns are encouraging.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 6

Mandatory minicamps are set to start this week and despite seeking a new deal, Colts CB Kenny Moore is in the team building on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Matt Ryan’s leadership showing through during OTAs

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan may be new to the team, but the role of being a leader in the organization is nothing new to the 37-year-old.