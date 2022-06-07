Updated Report: DK Metcalf not present as Seahawks open mandatory minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks are well into Phase III of their offseason program, with several of their voluntary OTAs already in the books and mandatory minicamp getting underway Tuesday afternoon. However, in spite of the team taking to the field to begin the first of three days of the minicamp, according to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Hawks are without one of their most notable players.

Sources: #Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf is not present for mandatory minicamp, as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal. He continues to rehab his injury in LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

A second round pick in 2019, DK Metcalf is extension eligible after finishing his first three seasons in the NFL with the 20th most receiving yards of any receiver in league history to that point in their career. His college teammate, A.J. Brown, who is also represented by the same agent, Tory Dandy, received a four-year, $100M contract extension as part of a trade to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason, and there has been rampant speculation about Metcalf receiving an extension this offseason as well. Whether Metcalf’s absence represents him simply staying in Southern California to continue to rehab from offseason surgery on his foot, or if this is a statement regarding his contract status.

In any case, for those wondering, Dandy also represents Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, who is reportedly in attendance, but not participating, in the Niners mandatory minicamp.

UPDATE:

For those hoping this situation is simply Metcalf staying away for rehab with the permission of the team, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that is not the case. Condotta states that per his source the absence is not an excused absence.