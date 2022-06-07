Abraham Lucas gets first-team reps at start of Seahawks mandatory minicamp

Mandatory minicamp is underway across the NFL, and while the big story from the Seattle Seahawks’ Day 1 session was the absence of star wide receiver DK Metcalf, there was an interesting storyline as it pertained to the offensive line.

The first-team offensive line drills consisted of both rookies Charles Cross and Abe Lucas at the tackle positions. With Gabe Jackson present but not participating in drills, Phil Haynes got his right guard reps.

Number one OL throughout featured Charles Cross, Lewis, Blythe, Haynes and Lucas left to right. Second team OL was Eiland, Shepley, Fuller, Curhan and Forsythe left to right. So yes, Curhan has played guard all day with second unit with Lucas at RT with first unit. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 7, 2022

It’s not even full training camp yet so don’t raise your eyebrows too high up, but the right tackle competition is the one to pay attention to. Charles Cross will be the odds-on favorite to start at left tackle after being taken at No. 9 overall, but right tackle is a very different story. Lucas, a third-round pick out of Washington State, will surely be in a battle with Jake Curhan and perhaps second-year tackle Stone Forsythe.

Curhan did play a few snaps at guard last year against the San Francisco 49ers, which coincided with Forsythe’s only offensive snaps of his career — all at right tackle.

The reshaping of this offensive line will undoubtedly be one of the stop roster storylines heading into the season.