Pre-Snap Reads 6/8: What to make of DK Metcalf’s minicamp absence

Seahawks News

DK Metcalf can hold out... but he can't hold out

Seaside Joe 1189: There won't be much "real" news about the DK Metcalf situation because there couldn't possible be a situation

Even If Cut, Seahawks Would Be Wise to Resist Temptation of Acquiring Baker Mayfield - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Mayfield to the Seahawks continues to gain traction in the news cycle during the doldrums of the offseason, but acquiring him in any manner would be disadvantageous for the franchise's long-term future.

Observations From Seahawks First Mandatory Minicamp Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Back in action for the first of three minicamp sessions, the Seahawks welcomed back several familiar faces in the secondary and along the defensive line, while the quarterback competition continues to slowly heat up. Reporter Corbin Smith shares some quick observations from Tuesday's session.

No DK Metcalf at Seahawks minicamp, but Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs on recovery road - The Athletic

Tight end Will Dissly and running back Chris Carson also missed Tuesday's mandatory practice, but Metcalf's absence was most notable.

Five Things To Watch At 2022 Seahawks Minicamp

Storylines to keep an eye on when the Seahawks take part in a three-day mandatory minicamp this week.

Seahawks Q&A: What's the best-case scenario for Seattle in 2022? - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost answers your burning questions in Seahawks Q&A, including when Seattle may start to compete for an NFC West title again.

Heaps: Seahawks' DK Metcalf not reporting for minicamp is 'red flag' - Seattle Sports

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is not reporting to mandatory minicamp. Jake Heaps explains why he doesn't have a reason to hold out.

Seahawks’ Chris Carson’s career in doubt. Rashaad Penny in a reversed role with his friend

For years, Chris Carson encouraged, motivated and propelled Rashaad Penny through the many injuries that threatened to derail Penny’s NFL career.

DK Metcalf's minicamp holdout a troublesome development for Seahawks, but it's not time to panic

The Seahawks would tell you they have their own timetable for these things, and it will eventually get done when that time is right — presumably closer to the start of training camp in July. And right up until Tuesday, it appeared that Metcalf was totally on board. In fact, the lack of rancor throughout the offseason was remarkable.

NFC West News

Dynamic Duo: Do Rams Have Future Star Tandum at Wide Receiver? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Van Jefferson is only 25 years old and Tutu Atwell is still just 22

Rams roster needs: Who replaces Von Miller opposite of Floyd? - Turf Show Times

Rams re-sign Aaron Donald, but who can replace Von Miller?

Afternoon roundup: Notable quotes from 49ers mandatory minicamp - Niners Nation

Deebo Samuel showed up, several 49ers heaped praise on Trey Lance, and Trent Williams had great things to say about Aaron Banks.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of 49ers Minicamp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the best and worst performances from Day 1 of San Francisco 49ers minicamp.

Where the Cardinals See Opportunities at OTAs; 'You Can Experiment' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals players and coaches explain what they get out of organized team activities this summer.

TC Matchup: WR Christian Blake vs. CB Christian Matthew - Revenge of the Birds

Former Falcons’ WR, Christian Blake (25, 6-1, 180, 4.51 40, 6.83 3 cone, 34.5” vertical, Northern Illinois) , could turn out to be one of the Cardinals’ best under the radar signings this off-season.

D.J. Humphries: If you don't think Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' future, 'then you're a plum fool'

Outside of the Cardinals facility, Kyler Murray's status has been the subject of rumors and debate all offseason. But according to Murray's left tackle D.J. Humphries, the former No. 1 overall pick is undoubtedly the team's future.

Around The NFL

Bob Sanders changed Colts’ defense, lifted them to a Super Bowl, then vanished - The Athletic

"If you don’t know the Colts, you might’ve forgotten about him. But if you know the Colts, there ain’t no forgetting Bob Sanders."

Is the AFC West the best NFL quarterback division ever? Where Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr rank

The 2022 AFC West will feature two future Hall of Famers, a budding superstar and an underrated passer. How does it compare all time?

What happens in Vegas -- shows why Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Bengals WRs have great chemistry - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

A quick trip between voluntary workouts helped a cohesive unit bond together on the road.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: 'I'm noticing a big difference' - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

Hurts has worked with trainers on refining details of his footwork and release, which is showing results on the practice field.

Fantasy football - Aaron Rodgers no longer a QB1 without Davante Adams

Rodgers has been a steady force for years, but after losing his go-to receiver, how does that impact his fantasy value?

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 7

Dee Ford﻿ is done in San Francisco. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that the pass rusher is expected to come in for a physical this week after which the team will part ways with him.

Move the Sticks: Aaron Donald's restructured contract and drafting top 10 wide receivers

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest Marcas Grant.

Aaron Rodgers says he’ll ‘definitely’ retire with Packers - National Football Post

Speaking at the Packers’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers affirmed that he will see out the rest of his playing career in Green Bay.

Deshaun Watson said he's 'never disrespected a woman,' which suggests an ugly truth of his massage encounters

It's clear now.

The NFL was hoping to close its Deshaun Watson investigation soon. That no longer seems possible.

Just two weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell declared that the league’s Deshaun Watson investigation was winding down.

Super Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy explains why he joined Brandon Staley, Chargers

The Chargers staged another media availability during organized team activities Tuesday. Their offseason program will conclude with a two-day mandatory minicamp starting next Tuesday.

Every Falcons head coach’s all-time record against the Saints

There isn’t a better NFL rivalry than the New Orleans Saints’ SEC-style feud with the Atlanta Falcons, which stretches back generations and has survived the passage of time (and a league realignment or two). Everyone knows it — it’s why the Saints are opening their 2022 season on the road against Atlanta.