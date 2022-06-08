Seahawks S Jamal Adams talks finger fusion surgery

Jamal Adams has battled through some injuries since coming to the Northwest from the New York Jets. Unfortunately this cavalcade of physical trauma has persisted, leading to season-ending surgery on his re-torn labrum during the final stretch of the 2021 season. Fortunately, recovery in this regard seems to be going well, but just yesterday Bob Condotta revealed that Adams also had surgeries on two fingers on his left hand.

Jamal Adams reveals he also had two fingers on left hand fused. Says he dislocated the two fingers multiple times last few years. Says was playing with one arm. Hope is surgeries this offseason will fix everything. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 7, 2022

Now, for those of us whose medical licenses are still pending, here is a brief description of the process and what exactly it means to have fingers fused.

It's exactly as it sounds. The joint is essentially secured (using metal pins and bone graft) into a fixed position. It can't bend, but it also can't dislocate.

I have no inside knowledge, but typically for a DB it would be the distal interphalangeal joint that's the culprit. pic.twitter.com/HeM05bqUQv — Missing Link (@StevenSJacobsCA) June 7, 2022

Injuries to digits on his left hand were previously reported at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, so this does certainly seem to be a recurring issue. Hopefully this procedure will improve this very likely painful and uncomfortable recurring issue for the embattled Safety. As we have all witnessed, Adams’ rocky career as a member of the Seattle Seahawks has had more than its fair share of ups and downs, ranging from setting sack records to getting low-key called out by Pete Carroll for holding out. While none of this is good news, per se, it is good to see that Jamal Adams appears to be feeling good about everything and is on track to make an impact in 2022, even if we may not be seeing the gaudy interception numbers anymore...