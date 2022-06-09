Pre-Snap Reads 6/9: Seahawks QB competition heating up

Shakira is single now. Mental note: start doing push-ups.

Seahawks News

Ken Walker blows through Miami like a tornado

Seaside Joe 1190: He's a running back who you won't fully appreciate until you watch him play football

As Seahawks’ QB battle continues, Geno Smith and Drew Lock make their cases - The Athletic

Smith and Lock both have a long way to go to earn Seattle's No. 1 quarterback job, but the goal with either is to win a championship.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Named To NFL Rising Stars List

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III was named to the NFLPA’s “Rising Stars” list.

Seahawks QBs Geno Smith & Drew Lock Embracing Competition For Starting Job

Drew Lock and Geno Smith discuss the ongoing competition for the starting job at quarterback.

Why the Seahawks have dropped the ball on D.K. Metcalf « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve long struggled with Seattle’s approach to contract negotiations.

Seahawks' Geno Smith doesn't foresee any problems stemming from DUI arrest - 'Will be worked out'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith says he doesn't foresee "any problem" resulting from his January arrest on suspicion of DUI.

Seahawks QBs Smith, Lock remain in the spotlight of minicamp - Seattle Sports

Quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock are at the center of Seattle’s biggest unknown as the Seahawks gather for minicamp this week.

Salk: DK Metcalf's Seahawks minicamp absence not a big deal -- yet - Seattle Sports

DK Metcalf isn't reporting to Seahawks minicamp as he seeks a new long-term extension. Mike Salk explains why he isn't too worried about it.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Zach Ertz on Kyler Murray: 'Most Talented Player I’ve Ever Been around' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

On The Dave Pasch Podcast, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz spoke about a variety of topics, including quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kliff Getting Some Props from PFF - Revenge of the Birds

What PFF has recognized is how Kliff Kingsbury’s offense “continues to hum” when some of his star players are missing.

49ers news: Will Brandon Aiyuk take the next step in Year 3? - Niners Nation

Early returns are positive...

49ers minicamp: Nick Bosa lauds Drake Jackson, his new bookend - The Athletic

Bosa, who's eligible for a lucrative new contract extension, has spent most of the offseason training in his native Florida.

How the 49ers Will be Improved on Special Teams Under Brian Schneider - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Juszczyk explains what the improvements will look for the 49ers special teams under new coach Brian Schneider.

Rams minicamp: Matthew Stafford will throw in training camp, plus standouts - The Athletic

Matthew Stafford says he's progressing back into throwing and will spend some of the weeks before camp in passing sessions with Rams WRs.

Rams sign Cooper Kupp to 3-year extension worth $75 million - Turf Show Times

Kupp now joins Aaron Donald as one of the top-paid players in the NFL

Where does Aaron Donald place among greatest defensive players ever? - Turf Show Times

Donald’s legendary resume ranks highly among greatest defensive players in NFL history

Why Cooper Kupp signing his megadeal with the Los Angeles Rams in a Matthew Stafford jersey matters - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

Kupp, who has spent the offseason watching film with his QB following a WR triple crown in 2021, now has time to build on the chemistry with Stafford.

Around The NFL

Baltimore Ravens expect Lamar Jackson back next week in 'great shape' - Baltimore Ravens Blog- ESPN

Jackson has skipped OTAs for the first time in his career as he enters his fifth-year option season, but the Ravens are confident he'll be ready.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's challenge to Micah Parsons: 'Be an elite player' - Dallas Cowboys Blog- ESPN

Parsons' second-year jump won't be measured by statistics, McCarthy says, but by how he impacts the team on and off the field.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley starting to get 'swagger back,' 'trust' in knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes at this point he has his swagger and some much-needed trust in his knee back – along with some newfound versatility within a new-look offense.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 8

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday he will "definitely" be able to throw before training camp next month after being hampered by a right elbow injury so far this offseason.

Attorney adds Texans to lawsuits against Deshaun Watson - National Football Post

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee added the Houston Texans as a defendant in the lawsuits against Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, saying the organization “facilitated” the actions of its former quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers makes bold comment about his future plans

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a bold statement about his career plans with the Green Bay Packers.

Browns now enduring the price of going all-in on Deshaun Watson

Less than three months ago, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the owners of the Cleveland Browns, expressed supreme confidence in Deshaun Watson.

Sammy Watkins: My career hasn’t been what I projected, and my back is against the wall

Sammy Watkins was the fourth overall choice in 2014. He is with his fifth team, has never made the Pro Bowl, has missed 30 games because of injuries and has had only one 1,000-yard season, and that was 1,047 yards.