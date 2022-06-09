Pete Carroll: Contract talks with DK Metcalf on pause

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks have spent the offseason watching as wide receivers across the NFL have been given contract extensions this offseason. The players who have inked new deals or added years onto their current contracts include Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Christian Kirk and Cooper Kupp just to name a few.

Meanwhile, Seahawks fans have seen the cost to sign a receiver to a contract continue to increase as the offseason has progressed, all the while waiting and watching for a contract extension with DK Metcalf to be announced. Instead, what Hawks fans have received this offseason have been reports of offseason foot surgery, Metcalf skipping mandatory minicamp and now contract extension talks being paused.

Wait, hold up. What was that last bit again?

Pete Carroll on DK Metcalf skipping Seahawks mandatory minicamp: “A decision that he had to make.” Said contract talks are on a pause, key next six weeks before training camp @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/zQdMCW1k9j — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 9, 2022

So, for those fans who had hoped that Shelby Harris restructuring his contract was an indication that a Metcalf extension was imminent, it appears as though that is not the case. In fact, it appears as though after having made a statement by skipping manadatory minicamp with an unexcused absence, that contract talks with Metcalf may not resume until he shows up for training camp in late July.

In any case, it is what it is, and it appears a big thanks is in order for Metcalf for creating a storyline to discuss in the doldrums of summer between the end of OTAs and the start of training camp.