Pete Carroll provides injury updates on Carson, Eskridge, Walker & others

It’s that time of year again, when fans of the Seattle Seahawks get excited about the upside potential for the young talent the team added in the draft, and then those players miss crucial learning time during the offseason.

This year it appears as though rookie hazing may have involved putting those rookies on the rack and straining their hamstrings, as a third of the Seahawks draft class are battling through hamstring issues right now.

Carroll says Bo Melton, Dareke Young and Ken Walker have all been dealing with hamstring issues. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 9, 2022

Obviously, there’s not any rookie hazing that I’m aware of that is leading to hamstring issues for multiple players, but before fans breathe too big a sigh of relief, it bears noting that second year wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been held out of offseason work for the same reason.

Carroll says Dee Eskridge has been sitting out with a hamstring issue. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 9, 2022

Eskridge, of course, missed significant portions of the 2021 offseason and training camp battling a foot injury that never truly and limited his snap count during the preseason. Then, of course, he suffered a brutal concussion in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts that kept him off the field for months. In any case, hamstrings can be fickle, so it’s obviously better that these players work on getting healthy before training camp, though it’s never great to see rookies missing valuable offseason program time.

In any case, Pete Carroll provided updates on more than just those four players, also providing a status update for running back Chris Carson.

Pete Carroll said Chris Carson will be reassessed by doctors and the team should know more in two weeks. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) June 9, 2022

That, of course, is not great, as a neck issue which hasn’t sufficiently healed in the five and a half months since surgery seems unlikely to finish healing with a couple of additional weeks.

In any case, as for young defensive players Marquise Blair, Tre Brown, Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan, their status for training camp remains up in the air.

Carroll said it's still unclear if Tre Brown, Marquise Blair, Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan will be ready for training camp --- all dealing with knee issues. But sounded as if everyone else on roster should be ready. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 9, 2022

Lastly, the most experience of the Seattle offensive linemen, Gabe Jackson, had an undisclosed procedure performed on his knee during the offseason, which explains why he has been on the sidelines during minicamp.

In any case, with 46 days until the Hawks report for training camp, there’s still plenty of time for players to continue to recover and be healthy for both camp and the start of the regular season.