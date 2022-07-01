Pre-Snap Reads 7/1: Michael Dickson ranked top punter by CBS Sports

#np Fantastic Planet by Lealani

Seahawks News

5 reasons to be optimistic about the future of the Seattle Seahawks

Seaside Joe 1212: It's 1212 day, so let's celebrate!

The Top 2022 Seahawks Breakout Candidate: Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The 2022 Seahawks have a more youthful roster which features various breakout candidates. In this two-part miniseries, Matty F. Brown highlights the most likely breakout star on Seattle's offense and defense.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Michael Dickson Ranks As CBS' No.1 Punter

John Breech of CBS ranks the league’s best punters for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, with Seahawks punter Michael Dickson coming in at No.1.

What is a successful 2022 season for Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny? - Seattle Sports

What constitutes a successful season for Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny after finishing so strong in 2021? Michael Bumpus breaks it down.

Seahawks coaches Pete Carroll, Clint Hurtt discuss principles of their new defense

The Seattle Seahawks set the standard on defense in the NFL for much of the last decade. Times necessitate change, though and it was past time for this front office to recognize that their tried-and-true cover 3 schemes weren’t working the way that they used to.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Lands on 'Top 25 Under 25' list - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray was given a high ranking by The 33rd Team.

SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals need to add a cornerback per the fans - Revenge of the Birds

We asked last week about what the Arizona Cardinals (+3)

49ers Roundtable: What’s one way Trey Lance will be an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo? - Niners Nation

Projecting what the second-year quarterback can bring to the table that the previous QB couldn’t

49ers news: Did the 49ers wait too long to pay Deebo Samuel? - Niners Nation

They negotiate on their terms

Three Players who can Help Round out the 49ers into Elite Form - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There are a few players on the 49ers that are question marks who, if they become solid contributors, can help round out the team.

Sean McVay & Los Angeles Rams Coaches Star in NFL '40 Under 40' List - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The theme is, "NFL 40 under 40: The top young coaches, execs, agents and other rising stars.'' And the Los Angeles Rams are rising.

How will Rams team defensive rankings change in 2022? - Turf Show Times

The signing of Bobby Wagner projects to have a multi-layered effect

Bringing in Bobby Wagner gives Rams' defense slightly altered look - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

At the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade in February, All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood at the podium to echo coach Sean McVay's "run it back" chant.

Around The NFL

NFL 2022 MVP odds: Josh Allen’s the favorite, but who can beat him out? - The Athletic

After leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow could be poised for an MVP run. Or maybe Matt Ryan rediscovers his 2016 form.

How soon will Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and NFL rookie quarterbacks play? Predicting when each early-round QB will start

When might Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral see their first NFL start? NFL Nation weighs in and predicts each QB's debut.

Rookie QB Desmond Ridder has impressed the Atlanta Falcons in short order - Atlanta Falcons Blog- ESPN

Desmond Ridder went home after practice, pulled up the voice recorder app on his iPhone, hit record and started to speak. He looked at the script of playcalls from practice and went through each one, reading the proper cadence and language he needed to articulate.

State of the 2022 Baltimore Ravens: Can Lamar Jackson spearhead a bounce-back campaign?

How will the Ravens respond to missing the playoffs for the first time since Lamar Jackson became the team's QB1? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the franchise heading into the 2022 season.

2022 NFL Preview: Panthers in for weird season with potential lame duck coach and QB

The Carolina Panthers were 3-0 last season. They got aggressive in the trade market.

Cowboys’ Tyler Biadasz praises Dak Prescott’s work ethic, relives brutal playoff loss

You’d think Tyler Biadasz would never want to see it again.