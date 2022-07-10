Pre-Snap Reads 7/10: How do the Seahawks stack up against their NFC West rivals?

Blogging from a wedding anniversary in Frisco, TX for you.

Seahawks News

How many more snaps will Darrell Taylor get in 2022?

Seaside Joe 1221: The better he does against the run, the more chances he will get to sack the quarterback

How Do Seahawks' Offensive Position Groups Stack Up Against NFC West? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Without Russell Wilson, Seattle will take a major plunge at quarterback. But how does the roster compare at other offensive positions to the rest of the NFC West?

Why Did Seahawks Opt Against Adding Competition For Jason Myers at Kicker? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Pete Carroll's mantra of “Always Compete," it’s surprising the Seahawks have not brought in another kicker to push Myers considering he has performed below expectations in two of his three seasons with the organization.

Seahawks Rookie Spotlight - Coby Bryant

Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant joins Steve Raible, John Schneider and Pete Carroll to discuss TOPIC, and more during the annual Seahawks Rookie Spotlight.

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Ben Burr-Kirven

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Seahawks CB Justin Coleman named among NFL’s top slot defenders for 2022

The writers over at Touchdown Wire have begun putting together their lists of the best of the best at each position heading into the 2022 NFL season and next up are the slot defenders.

NFC West News

Rams roster battles: 4 undrafted free agents who could make the team - Turf Show Times

Snead has a knack for finding overlooked talent

NFL Active Player Mock Draft: Los Angeles Rams' Stars Picked? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

An NFL.com mock draft heavily featured the Rams in the first round.

Will Elijah Mitchell Have Over or Under 950.5 Rushing Yards? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Elijah Mitchell was so close to breaking a 1,000 yards rushing for the 49ers last year. Will he get that in 2022?

Could holes in the middle sink the Cardinals’ ship this season? - Revenge of the Birds

If you look at the Cardinals’ current depth chart, you might notice a hole right in the middle of each of our lines. Should the Cardinals be concerned about the center and DT positions?

Kliff Kingsbury: Marquise Brown “way ahead of the curve” in learning offense

When the Cardinals traded for receiver Marquise Brown during the draft, word had not yet emerged that DeAndre Hopkins would begin the 2022 season with a six-game suspension.

Isaiah Simmons not yet on NFL top linebackers list

The Arizona Cardinals believe in the talent of young linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, as they selected both in the first round in 2020 and 2021. Collins didn’t play much as a rookie but is expected to be a starter in 2022.

Around The NFL

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Critics will be 'taking their words back' on Tua Tagovailoa this year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to heap praise on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that critics of the third-year pro will be taking their words back by season's end.

Lamar Jackson has a social-media message for the world (or at least the Ravens): "I need $" - ProFootballTalk

The Ravens have been ready to give quarterback Lamar Jackson a big pile of money. Until recently, he hasn’t been ready to take it. He apparently has now developed a real sense of urgency.

Cowboys sign USFL LB Christian Sam - National Football Post

The Dallas Cowboys have signed USFL linebacker Christian Sam. The 26-year-old Texas native was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2018

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021.

2022 NFL Preview: It has been a long time since the Giants were any good

We like to think of the New York Giants as a blue blood NFL franchise. They've been around since the early years. They have four Lombardi Trophies. Some great players are part of Giants lore.